Marquette, MI – The long anticipated opening of My Place Hotel- Marquette, MI will soon mark My Place's debut in the great state of Michigan!The four- story, 63-room economy extended stay hotel is conveniently located at 2383 US Highway 41 West, just a few minutes from the shores of Lake Superior. The hotel's location in the center of commerce for Marquette Township will provide guests with close proximity to Northern Michigan University, the Superior Dome and the Berry Events Center in addition to many dining, entertainment and retail options. This brand new hotel is on track to open early March 2017.

Eager to introduce the region's travelers to America's newest and best extended stay hotels are Marquette's own Frank and Linda Stabile, owners of the new My Place hotel.

Construction on Marquette's newest hotel is slated for completion by the end of February with opening following shortly after.

The property will be the newest addition to their Superior Oasis family of businesses, including Comfort Suites, Days Inn and Hudson's Classic Grill & Bar. With community roots dating back more than 30 years, Frank Stabile said the addition of My Place reflects their continued commitment to Marquette and the surrounding community.

"We know Marquette is an ideal location for the next My Place Hotel, and we know Marquette is more than ready for a new and fresh economy, extended stay product that is conveniently located in the Marquette Township business district," Stabile said. "We are pleased to bring this exciting new hotel product to Marquette, the long-time home for our family and businesses."

Having experienced significant growth in recent years, Marquette's latest developments have carved a niche for the area's first My Place. Once open, My Place will be the area's newest and best economy option for nightly and extended stay guests.

"Marquette is experiencing tremendous growth as it continues to truly live up to its premier Upper Peninsula status," Stabile said. "Opening will be just in time for the start of the busy construction season. Marquette's burgeoning summer tourism will also see a boost with the availability of an economy-tiered property, whereas most recent development has been for higher end hotel rooms."

Proud to welcome the Stabiles to the quickly growing franchisee family, My Place EVP of Franchise Development Terry Kline said the addition of the Stabiles' newest property is also key to the advancement of the My Place brand across America.

"We are extremely proud to work with Frank and Linda Stabile to provide the area's newest product to its travelers," Kline said. "Their Superior Oasis family of businesses have long-served Marquette, MI and the greater Upper Peninsula region. We are pleased to be working with family focused owners like Frank and Linda to provide our guests with both extraordinary service and the finest in quality economy lodging!"

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24- hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC. is persistently advancing in its campaign for U.S. expansion of the recently launched franchise system. The chain currently has 28 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow. To book your stay at My Place, please call the toll-free reservation line at: 855-200-5685, or visit myplacehotels.com to book online.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC is a Franchise

company that focuses on providing a clean and comfortable facility, with modern amenities, and great customer service, all at an affordable price. My Place Hotels of America, LLC is based out of Aberdeen, SD, and offers franchisees a new construction brand, designed to ensure quality, consistency and the highest of standards for delivering marketplace value. For more information on becoming part of our growing franchisee family, please visit myplacehotels. com or contact Terry Kline at (605) 725-5685.

