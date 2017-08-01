EyeforTravel Launches the European Travel Start-up & Innovation awards at EyeforTravel Europe 2017
EyeforTravel has just announced the launch of their Startup & Innovation in Travel Awards to take place at the Europe Summit 2017, which is in its 20th year.
"EyeforTravel exceeded all expectations in helping us meet key decision makers from some of the biggest travel organisations globally" says Andy Peck, CEO and Founder of Trustedhousesitters, a participant at the 2016 awards. He added "We've attended events both in the EU and US and the connections made and insights gleaned have been invaluable. We'd definitely recommend anyone looking to drive commercial exposure to get involved with Eye for Travel. It's really helped us progress business development forwards and we really enjoyed attending the well-organised and informative events."
The judges for the 2017 awards include:
- Timothy Hentschel co-founder and CEO, HotelPlanner.com
- Callum Lee, Investment Analyst, Angel Capital Group (tbc)
- Clive Jacobs, Chairman, Jacobs Media Group
- Charlie Woolnough, Hedgefund professional, Quorum (tbc)
- Christopher Persson, General Partner, Recapex (tbc)
- Dick Porter, Portfolio Chairman and Investor (founder and former CEO, STA Travel)
- Brian Harniman, Managing Director, Brand New Matter Inc
"For the past 20 years, we have consistently tried to make EyeforTravel Europe the nexus of innovation in the travel industry and 2017 is no different, we expect to see the disruptive technologies and business models that are in the pipeline" says EyeforTravel's Managing Director Tim Gunstone.
For more information about the awards and to find out how startups can enter, please visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-europe/awards.php
