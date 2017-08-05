Press Release

Kinseth Announces Completion of Renovation At The Best Western Holiday Lodge Of Clear Lake, Iowa!

Kinseth Hospitality Company (KHC), one of the country's leading hospitality companies, is excited to announce the completion of a complete renovation of the Best Western Holiday Lodge, located at Hwy 18 East / 2023 7th Avenue N., Clear Lake, Iowa. The hotel renovation included updating all 136 guestrooms and suites, lobby, business center, and Bennigan's Restaurant, along with the meeting and conference space. The revived guestrooms include new furniture, paint, wall décor, carpet and enhanced lighting which creates a warm and inviting feel. A special touch was added to the guest rooms through the locally inspired artwork featured in each room.

Guests will enjoy a sleek modern design with contemporary accents including the newly tiled lobby, modern business center, beautifully appointed guestrooms, baths with granite vanities, enhanced high-speed wireless internet throughout the property and enhanced lighting with electrical access for all your devices. Guest will also enjoy our fitness center, indoor pool and free hot breakfast served every morning.

The adjoining Bennigan's Bar & Grille was also recently renovated and features a modern take on Bennigan's signature Irish décor. Bennigan's offers award winning Irish Hospitality and delicious American fare along with a renewed focus on training, quality, genuine Irish Hospitality. Bennigan's fully updated menu offers their signature dishes including the Monte Cristo sandwich along with new favorites.

About Kinseth Hospitality

Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development and ownership company. KHC has a proven track record of developing and operating award-winning hotels, restaurant and meeting facilities. Kinseth Hospitality is based in North Liberty, Iowa, and currently operates over 65 hotels and 5 branded restaurants in 12 states.

For more information regarding KHC please contact our Corporate Sales and Marketing Team at 319-626-5600 or visit www.kinseth.com.