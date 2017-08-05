UNWTO welcomes 5-day visa-free policy by Belarus to citizens of 80 states
"Visa facilitation is among the most effective strategies to induce tourism development in a region or in a country, so we are sure that the tourism sector will experience a positive shift in Belarus," said UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb Rifai.
The promotion of seamless travel is one of UNWTO's priorities, considering the proven capacity of visa facilitation to stimulate economic growth and job creation through tourism.
Belarus started policies to simplify the visa process in April 2016.
