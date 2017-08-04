The Castell Project Forms to Assist Advancement of Women Professionals in the Hospitality Industry
Organization to Provide Leadership Development and Research
"Think about it, 65 percent of college hospitality programs are women, but only seven percent of speakers at top hospitality industry conferences are women. This is an imbalance," Berg added. "Our immediate goal is to provide information, skills and networks to help women move up. The industry's public face has to change if we want millennials to choose this industry as employees or as customers."
McKinsey Global Institute (2015) and Reuters (2014) report stronger performance in companies with women in leadership positions. Organizations, including the American Bar Association, American Management Association, Intel, Kellogg, Yale and Stanford, use dedicated programs to develop women executives for a wide range of industries. However, most hotel companies lack the resources to offer leadership development of this caliber internally. The Castell Project's goal is to provide the solution.
The inaugural Castell Leadership Program workshop is May 1-3, 2017. The one-year sequence includes an individual career plan, Checkpoint 360 assessment, workshop, executive coaching, Five-WILL (Women in Lodging Leadership Network) cohort sessions and membership in WILL.
"Castell Project actively conducts research to track progress in the industry and continually improve our programs," Berg noted. "We are proud to have Georgia State University as our academic partner. We currently are fielding a survey online at http://bit.ly/2eWN2i9 to get a better feel for women's perceptions of career advancement in hospitality. We encourage everyone to participate."
Castell Project actively seeks sponsors and champions to send high potential women to the Castell Leadership Program as program participants. For additional information, please visit www.CastellProject.org.
ABOUT THE CASTELL PROJECT
Castell Project, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women to the highest levels within the hospitality industry. With support from industry partners, Castell delivers impactful leadership development for talented, high potential women, including a workshop with professional trainers specialized in developing women executives, ongoing training and networking opportunities and performance metrics tracked by Georgia State University, academic partner to Castell Project. Castell Project also delivers innovative research on diversity in the hospitality industry.