First Hospitality Group Breaks Ground on Hilton’s First Triple-Brand Hotel at Chicago’s McCormick Place
Officially named the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago McCormick Center, the Hampton Inn by Hilton Chicago McCormick Center, and the Home2 Suites by Hilton Chicago McCormick Center, the project is expected to bring nearly 350 full-time jobs and more than 600 construction jobs to the local community. Construction will officially commence following today's groundbreaking, with the triple-brand hotel slated to open in late 2018.
Located at 123 E. Cermak Road with a skybridge to the convention center, the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton McCormick Center will offer travelers accommodations with value-added amenities that emphasize comfort, convenience and productivity. Upon completion, the hotel will encompass approximately 379,500 square feet, including 23 floors and a collective 466 guest rooms and suites.
"We are extremely excited to be developing and managing Hilton's first triple-brand hotel, a unique opportunity that has enabled us to create a wealth of new employment opportunities and spur continued economic development within the local community," said Schwartz. "McCormick Place has long needed fresh lodging options for visitors, and the award-winning upscale character of Hilton Garden Inn, the friendly yet authentic experience at Hampton and the modern approach to extended stay offered by Home2 Suites, will appeal to travelers with a wide variety of tastes, styles and desired price points."
Like Hilton's successful dual-brand building model, this first triple-brand hotel allows for shared construction and zoning, while providing savings on operational costs. The concept also creates larger and enhanced communal areas and amenities, benefiting both business and leisure travelers. Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton McCormick Center will have three distinct lobbies and dining areas – each catering to the needs of their respective guests – while sharing many common amenities, including an exercise room, indoor pool, business center and six rooms of extensive meeting space totaling roughly 7,000 square feet.
The property will have a variety of dining options to appeal to all types of travelers:
- A rooftop dining lounge experience, which will be developed by Concentrics Restaurants, will total approximately 9,500 square feet on the 22nd floor of the hotel and serve breakfast, as well as lunch and a dinner offering of small plates and inventive drinks amidst sweeping views of Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago. The restaurant will serve as Hilton Garden Inn's designated dining option, while welcoming guests staying with all three brands, as well as the general public.
- The hotel will include separate Hampton and Home2 Suites dining/public areas dedicated to delivering their respective guests the brands' complimentary breakfasts and business center offerings.
- The property will include two street level restaurants – one upscale American/Italian and one bar/tavern.
- The hotel will house a full Starbucks coffee shop accessible from Cermak Road.
FHG will own and manage the triple-brand hotel and manage the onsite Starbucks. McHugh/UJAMAA LLC, a partnership between James McHugh Construction Co. and UJAMAA Construction Inc., will serve as the general contractor for the project, with Antunovich Associates serving as the building architect, Todd Halamka + Partners as the hotel architect and Looney Associates as the interior designer.
FHG was recognized in Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers 2016. FHG received a #28 ranking out of the 250 best midsize employers in the country, #1 in the travel category and #3 amongst all of America's best travel companies.
About First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG)
First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG) is a leading hotel management, acquisition and development company with more than 30 years of award-winning experience. FHG"s unique people-driven professional culture fosters a team of highly skilled and motivated hospitality experts who consistently d eliver outstanding property level performance, as well as memorable and engaging guest experiences. Headquartered in Chicago, FHG"s portfolio features 19 brands and 46 properties throughout the Midwest. Having been recognized in 2016 as #1 in Travel in Forbes America"s Best Midsize Employers 2016, #28 overall, and #3 amongst all of America"s best travel companies, FHG moved up to a #19 ranking out of the 250 best midsize employers in the country in 2017 and #1 in the Travel category for the second year in a row. FHG is one of only 25 companies to ever place on the Forbes list two consecutive years. For more information, visit, www.fhginc.com.