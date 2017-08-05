NEW YORK, NY – SmartCEO has recognized HeBS Digital as the winner in the Future 50 Awards for being one of the region's 50 fastest-growing mid-sized companies and for its outstanding growth in revenue and employment.

The New York SmartCEO 2017 Future 50 Awards recognize companies that represent the future of the region's economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. The winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a black-tie awards gala.

"Our company's success is driven by both our team of dedicated, passionate digital technology and marketing experts and our loyal hotel clients in New York City and around the world," says Max Starkov, President and CEO of HeBS Digital. "We will continue building our strong team of industry experts, thought leaders and innovators. We will continue helping our clients drastically increase direct bookings and lower distribution costs, and improve their bottom line."

The accolades will culminate at the New York SmartCEO Future 50 Awards gala taking place in New York City on March 16, 2017, where the 50 award recipients and a select group of blue chip and emerging growth companies, will gather.

To view additional awards HeBS Digital has received, please click here.

