Austin, Texas has slowly grown into one of the United States' trendiest cities, possessing a thriving live music scene, some of the best fine and innovative dining in the American Southwest, and, of course, increasingly world-class nightlife.

While Austin is home to a number of diverse and vibrant entertainment districts—including Sixth Street, West Sixth Street, and Rainey Street—some pockets of nightlife are more engaging than others. In the downtown area of Texas' capital city, not far from the shores of Lady Bird Lake, or the campus of the University of Texas, is a location that belongs to The W Hotel.

Inside, on any given weekend night, one will find a cadre of the city's trendiest visitors and residents, enjoying cocktails, sitting by a roaring fire place, and listening to the cutting-edge tunes being spun by a DJ in a room where the walls are literally covered by vinyl albums. Indeed, in Austin, The W is not only one of the city's finest hotels, it's also a trendy and highly-frequented nightlife destination.

This hotel is in the keeping with the vision for W Hotels, one of the global hospitality industries hippest current brands. The W, initially a Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. brand but now owned by Marriott International after the later acquired the former last year, the hotel brand is now poised to expand at a heavy clip throughout the globe.

The region in which W Hotels is projected to add the most locations, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS, is the Asia Pacific region, where in the coming years there will be 16 new projects debuting, adding a total of 5,037 rooms. The next heaviest region of expansion for W Hotels will be North America, where travelers can expect to see 8 new projects in the coming years with 2,244 rooms. In fact, there is not a continent on Earth where there won't be new W Hotels locations soon.

The expansion plans for the remaining regions call for 7 projects and 1,088 rooms in Europe, 4 projects and 1,594 rooms in the Middle East, 2 projects and 498 rooms in Africa, and 1 project and 231 rooms in South America.

The timeframe for these projects is, of course, varied, but the year 2019 and beyond will see the bulk of these construction undertakings come to fruition. In other words, if you're eying new W Hotel options for your next vacation, you're going to have to wait a decently long time.

The W Hotel brand's aggressive expansion into the Asia Pacific market is in keeping with global hospitality industry trends, which have seen that region as an increasingly popular one for which the world's foremost hotel brands to expand.

W Hotels has the following hotel projects to be completed. This data is provided by TOPHOTELPROJECTS; all project details including suppliers and contacts can be found on their database:

W SYDNEY @ THE RIBBON DARLING HARBOUR

The W Sydney will be perched atop The Ribbon – an eye-catching 20-storey development which will take over the footprint of the current IMAX theatre, soaring upwards between the area's elevated roadways. The Ribbon will also include serviced apartments and house an all-new IMAX cinema.

W BUDAPEST

Located in the heart of the city at Andrassy Avenue, the hotel will be housed in the impressive Drechsler Palace, which will be fully renovated to bring the brand's cutting-edge, contemporary design to life. W Budapest will feature stylish guest rooms and suites, including one Extreme WOW. The brand's lux-take on the Presidential Suite. The hotel will offer a restaurant and a destination bar and three meeting and event spaces, including a Great Room for larger celebrations.

W Marrakech

Ideally located between the historic Medina and Guéliz, the city's modern new town, W Marrakech will be near Menara Gardens with easy access to fashionable boutiques and pulsating nightlife destinations and a 15-minute drive from Marrakech Menara Airport. The hotel will feature modern guest rooms and suites, including one Extreme WOW Suite (the W brand's interpretation of the Presidential Suite).

