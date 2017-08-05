Customer Service is the ‘New Marketing’
There is also mention of many new artificial intelligence technologies that have sprung up to provide replies to consumers via a messaging app or chat application but that these are technologies chasing problems to resolve. "I am a firm believer that technology ultimately improves customer engagement for hotels but we should never look for problems to solve with technology but rather we should use technologies to solve problems", says DJ Vallauri.
To read the full article as published on Hotel Business Review, click here.
