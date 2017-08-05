Lodging Interactive, an award winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, published a new article on Hotel Business Review explaining how customer service has become the NEW marketing. "The hotel business, frankly like any other business, is about creating relationships, human-to-human and it's your job as a hotel operator to humanize your hotel and your brand in order to gain the highest level of customer service as perceived by your guest", says DJ Vallauri, Founder and President of Lodging Interactive.

The article highlights that people and their experiences are what capture guest interest in your hotel. Reaching out to the guest in all steps of their journey to and from your hotel maintains your hotel's reputation and provides revenue opportunities. It goes on to give some insights to understanding where the guest journey actually begins, how live chat provides real-time, human-to-human engagement with guests or potential guests and why monitoring social media channels for guest comments before and after their stay provides a customer service marketing advantage.

There is also mention of many new artificial intelligence technologies that have sprung up to provide replies to consumers via a messaging app or chat application but that these are technologies chasing problems to resolve. "I am a firm believer that technology ultimately improves customer engagement for hotels but we should never look for problems to solve with technology but rather we should use technologies to solve problems", says DJ Vallauri.

To read the full article as published on Hotel Business Review, click here.

