NEW YORK, NY – Renowned hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group signed two hotels in the Maldives with local entrepreneur Mohamed Manik and Alpha Kinam Holdings to develop The Chatwal Maaga Maldives and Dream Gasveli Maldives. Set to open in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the new locations triple the group's presence in Asia and mark a pivotal step in Dream Hotel Group's global expansion strategy.

"Last year, we signed more new hotels and resorts than ever before," said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. "I'm thrilled to announce another equally strong year of growth momentum with the signing of The Chatwal Maaga and Dream Gasveli in the Maldives, one of the strongest luxury leisure resort markets in the world."

Nestled in picturesque North Ari Atoll, The Chatwal Maaga Maldives will feature 80 ultra-luxury villas, six private beach villas and two presidential villas, as well as three world-class culinary experiences bringing fine dining and casual barefoot elegance to the lagoon's edge. The Chatwal Maaga Maldives will be the second location to debut in The Chatwal collection of luxury hotels.

Dream Gasveli Maldives will feature 500 villas, eight experiential dining and nightlife venues, including the brand's signature Dream Beach Club, a 20,000-square-foot wellness spa and a dozen designer brand retail outlets for exclusive duty-free shopping on site. Spanning across three islands in Meemu Atoll, Dream Gasveli will be the largest fully-integrated resort ever developed in the Indian Ocean.

"I've been in the resort and hotel business for over 30 years in the Maldives," said Mohamed Manik, Chairman of Alpha Kinam Holdings. "I am pleased to partner with Dream Hotel Group in bringing its leading edge lifestyle brands to the Maldives and look forward to taking our luxury market experiences one step beyond here with many more projects in the future."

"I have known Mohamed Manik for a number of years and there is no better partner we'd rather work with to bring The Chatwal and Dream brands of hospitality into the Maldives, delivering on the standards of excellence we hold so high." said Kevin Wallace, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Dream Hotel Group.

Late last year, Dream Hotel Group announced the signing of its first hotel in Vietnam with locally owned Beegreen Group to develop Dream Oceanami Villas & Spa in Long Hai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, the country's top tourist destination. Set to open in June 2017, Dream Oceanami Villas & Spa will be the first of four new resort hotels developed by Beegreen Group and managed by Dream Hotel Group in Vietnam over the next two years. Future locations include Vung Tau City, Hoi An, Ho Tram and Con Dao.

Dream Hotel Group plans to sign more than 150 hotels and resorts worldwide across all its brands – Dream, Time, The Chatwal and Unscripted – over the next four years, continuing to solidify its burgeoning portfolio worldwide.

"This will be a milestone year for us as we welcome an unprecedented number of new hotels into our ever-growing family of brands across the globe," added Stein.

About Alpha Kinam Holdings

Alpha Kinam Holdings is a leader in hotel and resort development in the Maldives and Sri Lanka and owns an eco-resort in Sri Lanka, Ellaidhoo Island Resort in the Maldives and the Nasandhura Palace Hotel in Male currently undergoing a major renovation and expansion and has investments in travel and tourism, inter-island transport services, logistics and supply, fish processing and exporting, healthcare and trading with over $175 million in assets.