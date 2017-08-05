Teneo Hospitality Group Launches Strategic Digital Marketing Services For Over 300 Member Hotels, Resorts, Destination Management Companies
Analysis, Empowerment and Engagement are Watchwords of New Initiative
"The new digital marketing strategy is based on channel integration, not channel isolation," says Mike Schugt. "SEO, websites and social media channels work in synergy with paid search, e-mail marketing and display, as well as channels featuring media reviews, referrals and mentions." These new services expand our emphasis on market research, optimizing the power of social media to not only reach our customers, but to determine their needs, demands and perceptions in real time," Schugt affirms.
Schugt notes that nine out of 10 travelers are influenced by social media in making decisions regarding destinations, hotels, airlines, attractions and restaurants. Those potential customers can be reached via a growing number of social media platforms featured on multiple devices from computers to increasingly sophisticated smart phones and iPads. Teneo's research indicates that the explosive use of mobile devices spans most demographics, but is crucial to capturing the coveted millennial audience.
That audience is increasingly reactive and quick to tell marketers what they think of their products and services. Teneo quotes market research pioneer and Intuit co-founder Scott Cook, "A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is - it is what consumers say it is."
While the new technology brings a vastly increased scope to hotel marketing, Mike Schugt cautions that social media is a two-way street and that tracking the responses of customers is just as important as outreach. "Of course, hoteliers dread the negative review on TripAdvisor or Yelp," he notes. "But those reviews provide valuable feedback and a chance to respond to the customer and the public in a positive and proactive way."
Teneo's new Digital Marketing team is headed by Mike Schugt and consists of a hand-picked team of experts in IT, marketing and market analysis: Digital Marketing Director, Maria Perret-Gentil, Marketing Director Danielle Halbert and Marketing Analyst Justin O'Flanagan.
