ATLANTA, Ga. – Davidson Hotels & Resorts announces the addition of the 233-room Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station, projected to open in 2018.

Located in the Union Station Neighborhood, connecting the Lower Downtown (LoDo) entertainment district to the Central Platte Valley, the Hilton Garden Inn will be steps away from Union Station; Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies; Denver's Central Business District; and other attractions, including the 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square, Denver Art Museum, Pepsi Center and the Colorado Convention Center.

"With the current revitalization of downtown Denver, we're excited to be opening a hotel in the Union Station Neighborhood, the city's new epicenter and transportation nexus," said John Belden, chief executive officer of Davidson. "The hotel will attract guests looking to experience everything Denver has to offer, with a thriving downtown scene boasting diverse dining, nightlife, sporting events, entertainment, shopping and business opportunities."

The Hilton Garden Inn at Denver Union Station will leverage the current trend of adaptive reuse of historic buildings, opening a one-of-a-kind restaurant concept in the repurposed Hose Company #1 fire station, one of the city's oldest and most unique landmarks, adjoining the newly constructed hotel. The restaurant will not only lend an eclectic vibe to the hotel, but will become an iconic neighborhood dining venue. The hotel will also feature over 6,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space, heated indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and two levels of underground parking. The newly opened East Rail line operating between Union Station and Denver International Airport will allow guests of the Hilton Garden Inn to take advantage of a stress-free, 35-minute train ride to and from the hotel.

"Davidson was the perfect choice for us as they have extensive experience with Hilton, as well as a highly successful background with urban properties," stated Bahman Shafa, president of Focus Property Group, the project developer. "Davidson has been a tremendous collaborator with us as we've strived to develop something highly unique and noteworthy for the neighborhood and the city."

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is one of the industry's preeminent hotel operators, specializing in upscale urban select and full-service hotels.

About Focus Property Group

Focus Property Group has over two decades of experience in central Denver real estate and specializes in transforming properties in Denver's urban core into revitalized commercial assets including restaurants, shops and offices. FPG oversees a portfolio of over 30 properties, as well as Greenbox Self Storage, a new environmentally friendly brand of self storage. More information can be found at www.focuspropertygroup.net.

