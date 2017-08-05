Best Western Makes Waves with First Hotel at Inle Lake, Myanmar
"As Myanmar opens up, the Inle Lake area is becoming a real favorite among international travelers. With its prime riverfront setting and range of excellent amenities and its rooftop bar – Best Western Thousand Island Hotel is sure to become a popular choice for all types of visitor. We look forward to opening up this captivating area to our guests in future," he added.
Best Western Thousand Island Hotel provides a total of 48 rooms, all of which come equipped with comfortable beds, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs with international channels, built-in closets, complimentary coffee and tea, safety boxes and slippers. Guest can unwind in the hotel's hot tub or billiard room, or enjoy exquisite local and international cuisine from the riverfront café, which features indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the bustling river. And after a long day exploring the lake and local area, guests can relax in the hotel's rooftop bar, sipping on a cocktail whilst watching the spectacular sunset over the Shan hills.
The hotel is located just 28km from Heho Airport, which has multiple daily connections to cities including Yangon and Mandalay.
Best Western Thousand Island Hotel becomes the international hotel group's third property in Myanmar, joining the Best Western Green Hill Hotel and Best Western Chinatown Hotel, both of which are located in downtown Yangon. The company is also seeking further opportunities to expand its portfolio across Myanmar in the future.
