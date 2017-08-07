SALTO JustIN Mobile access technology simplifies the staff and guest key management process of users in a hotel. Receiving a key generated electronically on their smartphone, previously identified and authorized by the system, they can unlock their room doors or access other amenities with the JustIN Mobile app, by selecting the appropriate key.

Technologically cutting-edge, SALTO Mobile means the end of lost key hassles, expenses and waste. Plus, the technology isn't limited to one hotel property or to a room – it can also be used by the staff and other users on multiple kinds of access type like main entrance doors, elevators, car park barriers, spa, etc.

Combined with user-convenient features such as user friendly design or multi key possibilities to use the same app in different hotels and for different applications, JustIN Mobile access control technology simplifies card issuing, check-in and check-out, services request or traditional pin code management to deal with key loss. In addition, guests generally do not forget their phones as they forget their cards keys and, if lost, they are replaced rapidly. This turns to be a major benefit for administrators, guests, and other users.

"Guest demand for the use of smartphones and apps as part of their hotel experience is increasing so more major hotel chains as well as individual boutique properties are looking to embrace this smart technology," said Rob Zijl, Vice president Hospitality at SALTO.

Increase security and prevent fraud by improving control of guest and users' access and management of their access rights. The automatic user key cancellation improves security and the lost key instant cancellation for guests, staff or other users brings peace of mind to all parties. JustIN Mobile allows guest check in to access a door with their BLE-enabled smartphone, simply and securely. Now, the JustIN Mobile app also features bi-directional communication so that user events (access granted, access denied …) and lock battery status are sent back to the system OTA (Over the Air) without the need for any additional infrastructure. The app sends room lock audit trail and low battery status monitoring for maintenance in real time without needing any additional communication infrastructure in the system.

JustIN Mobile main features and benefits:

Completely compatible with the SALTO XS4 and AElement hotel locks and wall reader range.

Computer managed through SALTO ProAccess SPACE hotel management software.

User Friendly:

Guests decide how to receive a key: as a JustIN Mobile mobile key or as a physical key card. Allows extension of stay and access rights changes flexibly, instantly and remotely. Works on both iOS and Android smartphone devices. Give the possibility to the guests to receive their key online, anytime and anywhere.

Secure:

Smartphone authentication technology for verifying a mobile user's identity: PIN / Fingerprint. Secure communication and opening procedure via key encryption (AES 128 bit and SSL - Secure Socket Layer) Instant key updates or key cancellations. Real-time access right changes, audit trails, and blacklisting of lost keys. For a higher security level, no information is stored in the SALTO JustIN Cloud. SALTO JustIN Cloud is used only as a bridge between SALTO ProAccess SPACE software and the JustIN Mobile app.



