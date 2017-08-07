Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced that Hyatt has entered into a management agreement with Pelca Development V.B.A. for a Hyatt Place hotel within the Aruba Airport Business Center in Oranjestad, Aruba. The 116-room hotel will be the first Hyatt Place hotel in Aruba, adjacent to the Reina Beatrix International Airport (AUA), and will provide guests with a relaxing and uncomplicated place to pause before beginning the next leg of their journey.

The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

"We are delighted to be working with Pelca Development V.B.A. to bring the first Hyatt Place hotel to Aruba," said Camilo Bolaños, vice president of development and real estate – Latin America and Caribbean, Hyatt. "Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 amenities to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. Ease of access and connectivity to Aruba's business areas and tourist attractions, in addition to convenient proximity to the airport will help establish Hyatt Place Aruba Airport as a preferred lodging option for business and leisure travelers seeking convenience."

Hyatt Place Aruba Airport will be located on an approximate 2.1-acre mixed use development site that will contain 21,000 square feet of office space, as well as an 8,000-square foot food court, retail shops, a casual dining restaurant, and car rental facilities. Additionally, the hotel will feature a covered walkway that will provide direct pedestrian access between the hotel and Reina Beatrix International Airport, which currently serves more than two million passengers per year by more than 20 international carriers.

With construction expected to begin in early 2017, Hyatt Place Aruba Airport is projected to open in late 2018, and will join the already open Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino. Additionally, this hotel will mark the fourth Hyatt Place hotel in the Caribbean, joining Hyatt Place Manatí, Hyatt Place San Juan/Bayamón and Hyatt Place San Juan/City Center in Puerto Rico.

