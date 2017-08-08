Press Release

Cornell School of Hotel Administration professors to present at annual HR in Hospitality Conference

The HR in Hospitality Conference, in partnership with the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, the Cornell Institute for Hospitality Labor and Employment Relations, and the Cornell University ILR School, announced the eleventh annual event will feature presentations by Hotel School professors David Sherwyn and J. Bruce Tracey.

The HR in Hospitality Conference, being held March 27 - 29 at Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host HR and legal experts providing actionable tips, innovative ideas, and practical solutions. HR professionals will be equipped with guidelines for navigating the hospitality industry's changing landscape, including human resources technology, wage and hour regulations, labor and employment relations under a Trump administration, working with unions, and more.

"Cornell University's distinguished professors offer a unique perspective from their years of research in HR and legal challenges impacting the hospitality industry," said Ed Chase, vice president of conferences at LRP Publications, organizers of the HR in Hospitality Conference. "With seasoned insight gained through decades of scholarship, these thought leaders will provide guidance that will surely benefit our attendees."

In the fast‐paced HR Tips and Trends plenary moderated by Tracey, four respected industry leaders will provide expert guidance on HR-strategy-and-process thought leadership in numerous areas, including staffing, performance management, leadership development, employee engagement, metrics, employment branding, culture, diversity, total rewards, organization design, and service-delivery models. Industry presenters include Carey Goldberg, global learning and development officer at Marriott International and global HR leader at EDITION Hotels; Holly Lawson, corporate director of people and culture at Pivot Hotels and Resorts; Robert Mellwig, senior vice president of really cool people (human resources) at Two Roads Hospitality; and Harold Morgan, senior vice president of human resources at White Lodging Services.

In the attendee-favorite session, 50 Legal Tips in 50 Minutes, Sherwyn and leading hospitality attorneys Kara Maciel, Paul Wagner, and Celeste Yeager will take turns presenting concise, practical tips for HR professionals on critical employment and labor-law issues. Topics will include class actions, wage-and-hour compliance, gender bias, social media, micro‐bargaining, and more. Attendees will learn what's needed to stay on top of the broad and ever‐changing legal landscape.

Additionally, Sherwyn, Tracey, and eleven top HR executives and veteran employment-law attorneys will present the 8th Annual Cornell University Executive Summit. This highly popular event provides conference attendees a unique opportunity to witness and learn from the strategic and practical discussions that occur in boardrooms across the country. The panel of top HR executives and veteran employment law attorneys will discuss and debate wide‐reaching and relevant HR topics. The simulated executive meeting will probe the significant issues challenging the hospitality industry, as well as the root causes of those challenges. Attendees will gain viable strategies, programming, tactics, tools, and tips on how to apply them in their organization.

Visit www.HRinHospitality.com or call toll‐free 800.727.1227 for more details and to register.