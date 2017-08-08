The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), the leading source for global hospitality expertise, presented hospitality legend Ian Schrager with the prestigious Pioneer Award for his revolutionary impact on the hospitality industry.

For over five decades, Ian Schrager set an unrivalled standard for hospitality, real estate and nightlife. Throughout his illustrious career, Schrager not only changed nightlife with Studio 54, but also pioneered the design-forward boutique boom and achieved international recognition for concepts such as: "lobby socializing", "the hotel as home away from home", "the hotel as theatre", "cheap chic", "the indoor/outdoor lobby", "the urban resort", and "the urban spa" that have revolutionized the entertainment, residential and hospitality industries.

With the new opening of Schrager's private label, PUBLIC Hotels, several luxury residential projects under development in New York City and over 20 EDITION hotels around the world in the pipeline under his partnership with Marriott, now is the ideal time to celebrate his groundbreaking five decades in business.

Schrager was presented the Pioneer Award at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), the largest hotel investment conference in the world attended by nearly 3,000 of the hospitality industry's leading hotel executives, investors, lenders, developers and professional advisory community.

During the award presentation, David Neff, Chairman of ISHC, had the opportunity to interview Ian about his illustrious career and had this to say about him, "ISHC created the Pioneer Award over 20 years ago to recognize those who have made an outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry. This year's recipient, Ian Schrager, is someone who has had such an incredible impact on the hospitality industry over the span of his career. I was honored to interview such a visionary. What great insights he had to share with us all."

The Pioneer Award was established in 1996 by ISHC to recognize one individual each year for making an outstanding contribution, achievement and or improvement in the hospitality industry. Winners are selected based on three criteria: active involvement in the industry, their contribution to the industry, and personal/organizational attributes and qualities. In addition to their contribution, the individual or organization, on a consistent basis possesses certain attributes and adheres to professional standards, which are recognized and respected by his/her peers.

