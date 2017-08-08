FARGO, N.D. AND MCLEAN, Va. – Visiting North Dakota, travelers can find themselves experiencing countless photo-worthy moments - from playing with the meerkats at Red River Zoo to exploring the badlands and Painted Canyon at Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Today, in response to the region's tourism growth, DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) 14 market-leading brands, welcomes its newest property in West Fargo, N.D. The stylish hotel - DoubleTree by Hilton West Fargo - features 103 spacious suites and pays tribute to the region's beauty and its local pride through art pieces, photographs and décor.

Locally-inspired and sourced elements within DoubleTree by Hilton West Fargo include:

Locally photographed images of the upper Great Plains throughout the hotel

Wall art inspired by the iconic Fargo Theater sign within each of the spacious, 500+ square foot suites

Stunning barnwood lobby fireplace, utilizing wood sourced locally from northwest Minnesota

"We're excited to open our doors to visitors of West Fargo - whether they are in town to enjoy a concert at Fargodome or to visit patients at Sanford Medical Center," said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. "Once inside, guests will experience the warm welcome that has made the brand famous, from the delicious signature DoubleTree Cookie upon arrival to the smiles of Team Members throughout their stay."

Just eight miles from Hector International Airport and only a short drive to Scheels Arena and Fargodome, DoubleTree by Hilton West Fargo is conveniently located in the western Fargo, N.D./Moorhead, M.N. metro area. Complimentary shuttles are available for guests to enjoy to/from the airport.

For those looking for dining options, the Lobby Restaurant and Lounge offers an extensive food and bar menu, four-panel television and outdoor patio seating with a fire pit. Menu favorites include the Parmesan Encrusted Walleye, Gnocchi with garlic herb cream sauce and the DoubleTree Cookie Sundae, made with the brand's signature warm DoubleTree Cookie. Room service is also available during restaurant hours, or guests may pick up snacks, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine in the convenient onsite 24-hour Made Market Pantry.

The hotel is ready to host unforgettable weddings, receptions and other gatherings for up to 474 guests, thanks to nearly 6,000 square feet of meeting and banquet facilities - including the spacious Grand Ballroom, which can be divided into five smaller rooms. Event spaces benefit from the hotel's state-of-the-art sound system and AV equipment, and all guests can utilize the 24-hour business center.

In addition to the signature warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome, the hotel provides a full complement of services and DoubleTree by Hilton brand amenities, including the Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfast, an assortment of gourmet in-room tea and coffee offerings by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Sweet Dreams by DoubleTree sleep system and a refreshing array of the Crabtree & Evelyn natural skin and body care line.

Other conveniences include a 24-hour fitness center, featuring Life Fitness equipment and an indoor heated pool with hot tub.

"Bringing the DoubleTree by Hilton name to Fargo will fill a need for upscale hotel rooms and fine meeting space in the market," said Christine Boprie, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton West Fargo. "Our staff recently completed comprehensive training and is ready to greet guests with the smiles and award-winning service that guests expect at any DoubleTree by Hilton property around the world."

DoubleTree by Hilton West Fargo is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with Amazon Shop With Points.

To celebrate the hotel opening, Hilton Honors members staying a minimum of three nights will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night from now through May 11, 2017, when booking directly with Hilton. This is in addition to the global Hilton Honors promotion of 2,000 Bonus Points per night that is available at all properties through April 30, 2017. Gold and Diamond members will also enjoy free premium Wi-Fi and space-available upgrades to the hotel's exclusive Hilton Honors floor.

DoubleTree by Hilton West Fargo is located at 825 E. Beaton Drive, West Fargo, North Dakota.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.westfargo.doubletreebyhilton.com or call 701-551-0120. The property is owned and managed by Sioux Falls, SD-based KAJ Hospitality.

Media may access additional information on DoubleTree by Hilton West Fargo at news.doubletree.com/westfargo. For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton openings, visit news.doubletree.com.

