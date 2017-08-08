BEACHWOOD, Ohio and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 91 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood complements the greater Cleveland area's yearly growth in tourism, which brought in a record high of 17.6 million visitors in the last reported year*.

"With our dynamic sports teams and attractions, more visitors are visiting Cleveland annually," said Mike O'Neill, general manager. "Our spacious and value-driven extended stay accommodations are a grand slam for those seeking a fresh, new way to travel."

Owned by Beachwood Hotels, LLC and managed by Atlantic Hospitality and Management, Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood offers all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, DVR's in suites, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy the indoor saline pool, outdoor patio, fire pit and grill area. Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood is pet-friendly.

Located at 3589 Park East Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood offers guests convenient access to university hospitals and Cleveland Clinic campuses as well as many Fortune 500 companies and local universities and colleges. The property is also a short drive to downtown Cleveland. Guests can also explore the fine shops and award-winning restaurants at Legacy Village and Beachwood Place nearby, or visit the quaint town of Chagrin Falls minutes away. Sports fans can enjoy the local teams by attending a Browns, Cavaliers or Indians game. In addition, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood or call 216-755-7310.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*SOURCE: Cleveland.com

