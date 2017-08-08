NYX Hotels by Leonardo Hotels become an art scene hotspot
A place for aspiring artists to present their work to the world
The hotel group is working with Italy's leading street art artists for the NYX Milan, which will open in mid-February as the first NYX in Europe. Each artist will be offered a floor of the hotel on which to present his or her understanding of the city as a site-specific mural. The main part of the artistic design in Milan will be undertaken by the "EAD Crew", which has existed since the 90s and includes influential street artists such as Joy, Peeta, Yama, Orion and made514. For these artists, graffiti is much more than simply painting a wall: traditional lettering merges with a three-dimensional style to form a unique visual rhythm. Their captivating images, which are already drawing the attention of passers-by in Italy, New York, Hong Kong and Moscow, will soon also be inspiring visitors to the NYX Milan.
"The Italian Poster Biennial" is another potential collaborative partner for the NYX Milan. A collaboration is also planned with the "Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera" – the state university of fine arts in Milan. Artists will be given the opportunity to present their work to people all over the world. The hotel bars will become alternative art spaces which combine creativity with internationality, individuality and networking.
"Every NYX Hotel will be a unique work of art in itself. This will give rise to something absolutely fascinating and unmistakable that defies traditional hotel concepts and encourages guests to keep coming back," says Daniel Roger, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels Europe.
In addition to Milan, this year will see two NYX hotels open their doors in Prague and Madrid. Together, these three European establishments will represent the start of the brand-new NYX Hotels lifestyle brand, and will attract individualists from around the world.
