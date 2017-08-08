BERLIN – NYX Hotels, the new lifestyle brand from the house of Leonardo, isn't just another group of hotels: places will be created where active and influential artists can exhibit their work to the public. The hotels will thus become an important part of local culture and a magnet not only for creative professionals, but also for tourists and locals who are always on the lookout for trendy city locales. To guarantee that this concept will be clearly evident in each of the future establishments, the hotel group is working with Iris Barak. Iris is already curator of one of Israel's most famous private art collections (the Dubi Shiff Art Collection) and will now ensure that the NYX hotels in each city become popular addresses for contemporary art. She will be assisted by experienced, local curators who are very familiar with the regional art scenes.

The key themes of the "NYX ART" concept will be Street Art and Video Art, created by emerging artists from the respective NYX locations. NYX Signature ART will be a recurring motif at all the hotels, wherever they are in the world: a local artist will combine two artwork chairs to create an extraordinary work which will welcome guests to the hotel reception areas. The main focus will not lie on pleasant or decorative elements: the curated works are designed to elicit an immediate reaction that lends each object an irresistible attraction.

The hotel group is working with Italy's leading street art artists for the NYX Milan, which will open in mid-February as the first NYX in Europe. Each artist will be offered a floor of the hotel on which to present his or her understanding of the city as a site-specific mural. The main part of the artistic design in Milan will be undertaken by the "EAD Crew", which has existed since the 90s and includes influential street artists such as Joy, Peeta, Yama, Orion and made514. For these artists, graffiti is much more than simply painting a wall: traditional lettering merges with a three-dimensional style to form a unique visual rhythm. Their captivating images, which are already drawing the attention of passers-by in Italy, New York, Hong Kong and Moscow, will soon also be inspiring visitors to the NYX Milan.

"The Italian Poster Biennial" is another potential collaborative partner for the NYX Milan. A collaboration is also planned with the "Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera" – the state university of fine arts in Milan. Artists will be given the opportunity to present their work to people all over the world. The hotel bars will become alternative art spaces which combine creativity with internationality, individuality and networking.

"Every NYX Hotel will be a unique work of art in itself. This will give rise to something absolutely fascinating and unmistakable that defies traditional hotel concepts and encourages guests to keep coming back," says Daniel Roger, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels Europe.

In addition to Milan, this year will see two NYX hotels open their doors in Prague and Madrid. Together, these three European establishments will represent the start of the brand-new NYX Hotels lifestyle brand, and will attract individualists from around the world.

Contact

Anne Radies

PR Manager - Leonardo Hotels

Send Email