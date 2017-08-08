Press Release

LBA Hospitality Opens Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards

Largest Hotel in Stockyards District Is 1000th Courtyard by Marriott, Sunbelt’s 50th Hotel Developed

Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards source: LBA Hospitality

FORT WORTH, TX – LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its custom-designed Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards is open to business and leisure travelers as of today, February 2. The opening of the 124- room hotel marks a milestone for Marriott, as it is its 1000th Courtyard by Marriott in The Americas. Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards, which boasts the most guest rooms and meeting space in the Historic Stockyards District, is a landmark achievement for Dothan, Ala.-based developer, Sunbelt Development, LLC. Working together for nearly 25 years, this project is Sunbelt's 50th hotel developed. "It has been such an honor to be aligned with our other partners in Sunbelt," said LBA's president, Beau Benton. "We are eager to celebrate this milestone, especially when the end result is a unique, landmark hotel that has already brought more than 50 jobs to the area." Ownership group Apple Hospitality REIT tapped LBA to provide development and management services for the custom-designed hotel, which included the installation and training of the hotel's leadership team and hiring of 22-year industry veteran Terri Elorreaga as general manager. Architects Bradley, Schmidt & Carn and designers from Studio3877 custom-designed the four-story property to reflect the area's intersection of urban lifestyle and traditions of the Wild West by intertwining rope, weathered metal, wood and Western motifs throughout. The hotel remains true to the Courtyard brand's features travelers have come to know and love, including a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor lounge with fire pit, meeting space and in-house Bistro, which will serve breakfast and dinner daily. Located at located at 2537 North Main Street, the property is less than 30 miles from Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport and just steps from the Stockyards National Historic District. Guests will be a short walk from attractions such as the Stockyards Championship Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum, Billy Bob'sTexas and plenty of shopping and dining options.