InterContinental Hotels and Resorts to go bigger in 2017
IHG will also be setting its sights further afield than the North American market, and will increase its portfolio in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and also in the growing region of Africa. Asia Pacific will be home to the majority of the upcoming hotels, claiming 23 of the proposed total of 54. The Asia Pacific market continues to welcome new investment and development as tourists steadily flock to the shores of its idyllic islands and exotic countries. Over 7,000 new rooms will be available to guests as a result of these 23 openings. Europe's 9 projected hotels will create 2,371 new guest rooms, nearly matching the 3,141 rooms in the Middle East's 9 new hotels. 5 developments in Africa will increase the company's presence in the region by offering 1,593 new rooms.
InterContinental Hotels and Resorts has the following hotel projects to be completed. This data is provided by TOPHOTELPROJECTS; all project details including suppliers and contacts can be found on their database:
InterContinental Bali Canggu Resort
Located next to the famous Echo Beach in Bali, the InterContinental Bali Canggu will offer surf & beach views rooms, as well as a deluxe villa cluster, spa, wedding chapel, cinema, ballroom, function rooms, and customary food and beverage facilities.
InterContinental Abu Dhabi – Grand Marina
InterContinental Abu Dhabi – Grand Marina will feature hotel rooms and serviced apartments, a range of F&B outlets and entertainment facilities, including a Michelin star signature restaurant, a rooftop bar, a lounge and bar with a terrace and private dining rooms, a destination bar, as well as a spa and pool.Its aim is to cater to the capital's growing MICE market.
InterContinental Foshan Dongping New Town
The hotel is yet another super-five-star luxury hotel Poly Real Estate built in the Foshan area. It is located in the future central business district of Foshan. It measures 72,000 m2 in constructed area, and deluxe suites, upscale all-day restaurant, Chinese restaurant, banquet hall, specialty restaurant and other dining facilities, as well as the best furnished banquet hall in the area and top-class multi-purpose conference facilities.
