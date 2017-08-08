Les Roches Teams up with Skift to Identify the Top 5 Hospitality Trends and Opportunities for Entrepreneurs
"The hospitality industry is among the most impacted by new business models deriving from new technologies and shifts in customer or guest behaviour," said Sonia Tatar, CEO Worldwide of Les Roches. "By focusing our educational model on the transfer of soft skills, business acumen and digital savvy, we enable our students to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset within a digitally disruptive context and ultimately develop their own hospitality business ventures."
With more than 3 billion active users, the report revealed that there are now more people using messaging apps than social networks, bringing unexpected opportunities for hospitality entrepreneurs and hotel executives. This report's insights align with Les Roches' commitment to preparing students to launch hospitality businesses. According to a recent survey, 33% of Les Roches graduates create their own venture.
Les Roches' parent company Sommet Education strives to prepare graduates for success in the hospitality industry of tomorrow through its institutions based on academic rigor, skillsbased learning and a multicultural outlook.
"The report supports Les Roches' innovative teaching approach to equip students with the operational and business management skills required in this dynamic global industry," said Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education. "Across its network of campuses in Switzerland, Spain, the US, China and Jordan, Les Roches blends academic and experiential learning, based on the Swiss tradition of hospitality education. With the opening of its newest campus in Chicago, Les Roches brings this proven academic model to the heart of the American hospitality landscape."
About Les Roches
Founded in 1954, Les Roches is a private institution based on the Swiss model of experiential learning, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields of hospitality, tourism and event management. Les Roches prepares entrepreneurial and innovative graduates across a global network of campuses in Switzerland, Spain, the US, China and Jordan.
Les Roches is accredited at the university level by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, Inc. (NEASC).