New TownePlace Suites by Marriott opens in Austin North/TechRidge
"We are proud to officially open the TownePlace Suites Austin North/Tech Ridge," said Jeff Blackman, President of Bedford Lodging. "This property will provide a wonderful new option for business and leisure travelers visiting Austin, and we are confident that guests will feel right at home with this personalized hotel experience."
The hotel features 122 spacious studio and one-bedroom suites, each complete with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Key amenities and hotel perks include:
- Daily complimentary breakfast buffet
- Spacious lobby and dining area
- State-of-the-art fitness center, open 24 hours
- Business center, open 24 hours
- Tech-friendly atmosphere, with free Wi-Fi, smart televisions in each guest room and extra USB and power plugs throughout the hotel, to keep guests interactively connected
- Outdoor swimming pool with cabana and fire pit
- Outdoor barbecue grills
- Eco-friendly environment, with linen and terry refresh and a bottle/paper/glass recycle program
- Free parking
- Dog-friendly
This hotel opening marks the 300th TownePlace Suites location. Dallas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, one of the nation's largest hotel investment and management firms, manages this hotel.
The hotel is located at 12427 Tech Ridge Boulevard in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit Marriott.com/hotels.
About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is the nation"s largest independent hotel management firm with a proven track record for delivering superior returns for its strategic partners in a variety of markets and economic cycles. Aimbridge provides property management, asset management, development, renovation and consulting services. Based in Dallas, Texas and with offices in Chicago and Puerto Rico, Aimbridge currently owns and/or manages approximately 700 upscale, independent and branded hotels with more than 85,000 rooms across the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com.