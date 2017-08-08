Dallas, Texas --The new extended-stay TownePlace Suites Austin North/Tech Ridge is officially open.

Owned by Bedford Lodging, TownePlace Suites Austin North/Tech Ridge is located in North Austin, ideally situated near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and just minutes from downtown's most popular attractions, such as Texas State Capital and University of Texas. The hotel offers convenient access to all of Austin's greatest destinations, and is located near Samsung, General Motors, Dell and IBM, making the hotel an ideal location for business travelers.

"We are proud to officially open the TownePlace Suites Austin North/Tech Ridge," said Jeff Blackman, President of Bedford Lodging. "This property will provide a wonderful new option for business and leisure travelers visiting Austin, and we are confident that guests will feel right at home with this personalized hotel experience."

The hotel features 122 spacious studio and one-bedroom suites, each complete with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Key amenities and hotel perks include:

Daily complimentary breakfast buffet

Spacious lobby and dining area

State-of-the-art fitness center, open 24 hours

Business center, open 24 hours

Tech-friendly atmosphere, with free Wi-Fi, smart televisions in each guest room and extra USB and power plugs throughout the hotel, to keep guests interactively connected

Outdoor swimming pool with cabana and fire pit

Outdoor barbecue grills

Eco-friendly environment, with linen and terry refresh and a bottle/paper/glass recycle program

Free parking

Dog-friendly

This hotel opening marks the 300th TownePlace Suites location. Dallas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, one of the nation's largest hotel investment and management firms, manages this hotel.

The hotel is located at 12427 Tech Ridge Boulevard in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit Marriott.com/hotels.

