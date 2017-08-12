Fifth of travel consumers visit social media immediately before booking a vacation
On average, a fifth of travel consumers visit a social media site immediately before purchasing a vacation according to new research from EyeforTravel and Jumpshot.
Additionally, 6% to 12% of consumers visited YouTube in their pre-purchase path, pushing the usage of social media up further.
The white paper notes that travel marketers should "continue to view social media as a useful marketing tool up until the point of purchase, but with a focus on programmatic advertising targeting offers that will attract clicks in the latter sections of the funnel. This is especially so because there is a strong possibility that a brand can pick up considerable tracking data in these latter stages to fully personalize an ad."
The white paper details the how, where and why of the decisions people make before they book, and identifies what travel brands should be doing to capture market share.
To download the complete white paper and read all the research click here.
