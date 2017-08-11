Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), producers of Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC®), has announced that attendee registration for its HITEC Toronto is now available online. Also available on the HITEC Toronto website is information on travel and hotel reservations. HITEC is the world's largest hospitality technology exposition and conference, and this year will be HFTP's 45th anniversary since it produced its first HITEC event in 1972. HITEC Toronto is the second, and largest, of three HITEC events planned for 2017, and will be June 26–29, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

"HITEC Toronto will be another outstanding occasion to thoroughly discuss and examine all aspects of hospitality technology and celebrate our industry," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "This year's program and exhibits are already promising to be the best in HITEC's 45 year history."

HITEC Toronto full registration attendees will have access to four full days of education, three full days of exhibits and access to the opening party. The full schedule of events is available on the HITEC Toronto website.

Education. Full registration attendees will have access to four full days of education, carefully planned by the HITEC Toronto Advisory Council, starting early Monday morning, June 26 and finishing off with a closing Keynote on Thursday, June 29 immediately following the exhibit hall closing.

Exhibits. Full Registration attendees, as well as those purchasing an exhibits only attendee pass will have access to three days of exhibits from Tuesday, June 27 to Thursday, June 29. Do not miss the only opportunity to see a number of new products and high-caliber existing products all in one location. Attendees will also have access to education right on the show floor including Exhibitor Tutorials and Tech Talks.

Entrepreneur 20X (E20X). HFTP's expanding E20X program features ambitious, unfunded technology entrepreneurs presenting breakthrough business concepts to a room full of HITEC attendees as well as a panel of expert judges including hospitality CIOs, angel investors, serial entrepreneurs and industry insiders. All HITEC badges, including exhibits-only badges, will have the opportunity to watch some of the most innovative startups the hospitality technology industry has to offer compete in the Toronto version of the globally recognized pitch competition. This will be the second E20X event of 2017.

Networking. Attendees will have opportunities for networking with peers and leading industry experts from around the world throughout the conference and during the opening party on Monday, June 26. Full Registration attendees receive a pass to the opening party with their registration on Monday evening.

In addition to HITEC Toronto, in 2017 HFTP has expanded the world renowned event into Europe and the Middle East with its inaugural HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai events. HITEC Amsterdam will be 28–30 March at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands with pre-conference events on 28 March, followed by the full conference from 29–30 March. Attendee online registration is also available on the HITEC Amsterdam website. HITEC Dubai will be in the Fall, in partnership with Naseba.

Visit each HITEC website for complete information about all conference and exhibition events, including the conference schedule, a list of exhibitors, a map of the exhibit hall and the most current HITEC news. For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec.

Stay tuned to HFTP's main webpages: HFTP/HITEC; the world's first hospitality-specific search engine: PineappleSearch® – mobile app available via iTunes App Store and Google Play; HFTP's official blog: HFTP Connect; HFTP's industry-specific, informational news sites: HITEC Bytes(technology), HFTP Club Bytes (club), HFTP Finance Bytes(finance) and HFTP News (association); and HFTP's social media sites: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter(@HFTP), Instagram (HFTP_HITEC), YouTube and Flickr for the latest updates.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has about 4,200 members and several thousand stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, e-mail membership@hftp.org.

