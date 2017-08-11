Booking.com Launches Accelerator Programme for Startups in Sustainable Tourism
Via the 3-week Booking.com Booster Programme, promising startups will have a chance to pitch for grants of up to €500k
"At Booking.com, our mission is to empower people to experience more of the world," said Gillian Tans, CEO of Booking.com. "There are thousands of beautiful, unique destinations to explore in every corner of the globe, but that's not something we should take for granted. Through Booking.com Booster, we want to help ventures in sustainable tourism accelerate their growth in order to maximise the impact they can have globally. By identifying and funding these outstanding startups, sharing our expertise and working together, we can explore and learn how best to protect the future of the destinations we love so much so that our great-great-grandchildren can continue to enjoy them for years to come."
The 3-week booster programme has been co-designed with partner organisation Impact Hub and will consist of a series of workshops, lectures, and coaching sessions with industry experts, as well as the opportunity to pitch for grants from Booking.com's fund. In addition, the small group of selected startups that participate will also receive several months of weekly mentoring from expert Booking.com sponsors following the accelerator programme in Amsterdam.
For more information about the Booking.com Booster Programme, including details on how to apply, please visit booking.com/booster. Booking.com is accepting applications from interested startups from across the world until March 1, 2017.
About Booking.com Cares:
In helping travellers to explore and experience more than 100,000 unique destinations all over the world, Booking.com also seeks to contribute to the ongoing health of these same destinations so that future generations can continue to enjoy them. Via our Booking.com Cares programme, we work on destination improvement in three key areas: the environment, cultural heritage and inclusive growth. Through our 180+ offices around the world, we partner with local organisations and startups to make a positive impact, both through our employee Volunteer Programme and our new Booking.com Booster Programme. To learn more, visit: https://www.bookingcares.com
With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world"s largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in over 40 languages, offer over 1.3 million properties, and cover more than 110,000 destinations in 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Each day, more than 1.4 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether travelling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.
