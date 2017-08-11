External Article

Marriott to lay off another 50 in Stamford

stamfordadvocate.com

Marriott International plans to lay off another 50 Stamford-based employees in late March, the second round of local downsizing following its acquisition last year of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. Reported earlier this week to the state Department of Labor, the upcoming layoffs constitute almost 10 percent of Marriott’s approximately 550-person Stamford contingent. Following about 165 job cuts last month, the new reductions mostly affect vice president, director and specialist positions. “We’re happy to have them, but we hate to see the reduction in their operations here in Stamford,” said Jack Condlin, president and CEO of the Stamford Chamber of Commerce.