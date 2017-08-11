Popular Port Macquarie Is Home To Mantra Group’s Newest Resort Addition
Overlooking Port Macquarie's main Town Beach, the property boasts 85 spacious hotel rooms, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Many rooms feature ocean views with large private balconies, gourmet kitchens and coffee pod machines.
Mantra the Observatory is just a 400-metre stroll from the town centre and its chic coastal eateries and shops.
Onsite leisure facilities include an indoor a heated lap pool, sauna and heated spa, and barbecue entertainment area.
There's also an endota day spa offering a full range of spa treatments and secure undercover car parking.
