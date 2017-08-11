One of Australia's few certified 100 per cent carbon-neutral hotels is the latest addition to Mantra Group's fast growing hotel and resort portfolio.

Mantra the Observatory at Port Macquarie, is the Group's fourth property on the New South Wales North Coast and is already to be proving to be a popular choice among families, couples and corporate travellers.

Overlooking Port Macquarie's main Town Beach, the property boasts 85 spacious hotel rooms, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Many rooms feature ocean views with large private balconies, gourmet kitchens and coffee pod machines.

Mantra the Observatory is just a 400-metre stroll from the town centre and its chic coastal eateries and shops.

Onsite leisure facilities include an indoor a heated lap pool, sauna and heated spa, and barbecue entertainment area.

There's also an endota day spa offering a full range of spa treatments and secure undercover car parking.

