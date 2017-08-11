RICHLAND, Wash. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Richland. Offering 120 suites, the hotel is designed for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience. Home2 Suites by Hilton Richland enters the market at a time when visitor spending in the Tri-Cities is on the rise, as tourists spent $432.9 million in 2015.*

"Home2 Suites by Hilton Richland offers guests home-like accommodations that ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay specific to our travelers' individual needs," said Cody Opstedal, general manager. "The hotel's convenient location is an added draw for visitors looking to explore Richland's many outdoor activities and attractions, from scenic strolls to fishing, boating or golfing."

Located at 2861 Lincoln Landing, Home2 Suites by Hilton Richland offers guests access to some of the area's most exciting destinations including Washington Wine Country, The Columbia River and Red Mountain, where visitors can spend the day on a picturesque vineyard.

Owned by Richland Hotel Partners, LLC and managed by Western States Lodging & Management LLC, Home2 Suites by Hilton Richland offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor saline pool, whirlpool and outdoor patio area with barbeque grills. This hotel is also pet-friendly.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Richland participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Richland or call 509-460-4040.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*Source: Tri-Cities Washington / Dean Runyan Associates

