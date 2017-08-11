Dusit International launches new Thai Cooking Class at selected properties worldwide
Among the available recipes are signature favourites such as Khao Pad Gai (Chicken fried with rice), Pad Thai Goong (Fried noodles with prawns), Tum Yum Goong (Spicy soup with prawns), Massaman Lamb Shank Curry, and Chicken Satay. All dishes are made using premium ingredients sourced locally and internationally for maximum taste and enjoyment.
The Thai Cooking class is available by appointment only, and the price includes a non-alcoholic welcome drink and post-class meal. A large Dusit Tote Bag, containing a cooking class certificate, a Dusit cooking apron, a small wooden mortar, and recipe cards, is provided as a parting gift.
"Since 1949 Dusit International's mission has been to graciously deliver Thai hospitality to the world, and we're always looking for new and exciting ways to do just that," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "Our new Thai Cooking Class continues this tradition by offering an intimate, informal, educational and fun experience which celebrates the kingdom's culture and cuisine while giving participants the chance to learn how to make three impressive dishes. It's a great afternoon for budding chefs of all ages, with thoroughly delicious results."
In Thailand, the Thai Cooking Class is available at Dusit Thani Bangkok, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Dusit Thani Pattaya, Dusit Thani Hua Hin, dusitD2 chiang mai, and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai. Among the international properties offering the class are Dusit Thani Manila, Dusit Thani Maldives, and Dusit Thani Dubai.
For more information about participating hotels and resorts, please visit www.dusit.com.
*Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Prices vary depending on property.
