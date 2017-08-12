Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced its intention to open a new luxury hotel and branded residences in Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The project, which has a target opening date in early 2020, will enable Mandarin Oriental to introduce its hospitality to this important tourism and business destination.

Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will be the anchor of Mana`olana Place, a 36-story mixed-use tower with gardens and public plazas, currently being developed by Los Angeles-based Salem Partners. Located in the heart of the Ala Moana district, the hotel is a short walk to Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Beach. It will also be adjacent to the Hawaii Convention Center and the Ala Moana Center.

The hotel’s 125 contemporary guestrooms and suites will be designed to reflect the Hawaiian culture, together with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s oriental heritage. The Group will also manage 107 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, located on the Mana’olana tower’s upper floors, which will provide some of the most luxurious private homes on the island.

Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will feature a rooftop restaurant and bar with landscaped outdoor terraces, providing views of Diamond Head, Ala Moana Beach and Downtown Honolulu. There will also be a lobby lounge, an all-day dining restaurant and extensive banqueting and meeting spaces with views over the surrounding terraces and gardens.

In keeping with the Group’s wellness concepts, a Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic rejuvenation and relaxation with eight treatment rooms. Further leisure options include a comprehensive fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

The design architects of the project are the Colorado-based firm, [au]workshop who envision the design as a modern, vertical urban resort epitomizing the Hawaiian tradition of the “lanai” with its seamless indoor-outdoor sense of place.

Honolulu is Hawaii’s political and economic centre, and is home to iconic destinations such as Waikiki Beach, Pearl Harbour and Diamond Head. As the state’s capital, Honolulu is the most populous city in Hawaii and serves as the primary entry point to the islands’ tourism industry and a major gateway to the United States and Asia-Pacific.