Guestline welcome Abacus Hotels as the latest hotel group to select the company's leading cloud hosted property management and channel distribution solutions; installation is now complete at three of the group's Best Western properties across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

The group decided to upgrade to Guestline's systems, which included an integration to Best Western's two-way interface and a fully integrated EPoS system, to overcome server, integration and system support issues they had been experiencing.

The Abacus management team are delighted with Guestline's hospitality software's ease of use, following a smooth installation that now gives them seamless operation and control across their portfolio and assists them in increasing revenues and streamlining operations.

Howard Darking , Managing Director of Abacus Hotels said "We recognised the need for a PMS provider with whom we could develop a pro-active relationship and after speaking to Castlewood Hotels and Russell Imrie from Queensferry Hotels [two Guestline clients], we were confident that Guestline's solutions would satisfy our needs, especially with the ongoing UK support and development that Guestline provide.

We had been getting increasingly frustrated with system operational challenges, support response times and problem resolution before selecting Guestline.

The installation went smoothly; the Guestline staff were helpful and listened to our concerns. Having a central overview of all the properties helps with day-to-day management, alongside the fact that we now have greater yield management and much better control over our rates.

The seamless connection to the Best Western two-way interface drives bookings that are automatically uploaded to our PMS thereby reducing administration and human error."

With Guestline, Abacus Hotels systems are fully PCI compliant and payments are processed safely and securely. Rezlynx PMS enables the team to manage a guest's historic and future bookings from one location and gives real time availability when distributing inventory. The integrated platform helps streamline operations and increases productivity delivering real-time automation of essential business processes, increased exposure and reduced costs.

Rupert Gutteridge, Sales and Marketing Director at Guestline added, "Guestline are the largest provider of PMS solutions to Best Western properties across Britain. Abacus Hotels are another fine example of a group now benefitting from fully integrated hospitality solutions connecting front of house, EPoS, distribution, events, reporting and management into one easy to use, intuitive system.

Our solutions are supported by a regular programme of development and upgrading with new releases and we pride ourselves on working closely with our clients, providing them with 365 support and assistance from our UK support team."

Abacus Hotels include; Orton Hall Hotel and Spa, a 70-bedroom hotel surrounded by 20 acres of mature parkland in Cambridgeshire, Knights Hill Hotel and Spa, with 79 rooms in West Norfolk and Le Strange Arms Hotel with 43 rooms, located on the North Norfolk coast.

