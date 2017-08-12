Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens Newest Hotel in Orlando
Home-like Amenities and Spacious Suites Give Orlando Travelers Added Value
Developed and owned by Kalson's Hospitality, Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Theme Parks complements Orlando's robust tourism for corporate meetings and conferences, as the city currently holds the number-one spot for convention travel**.
The new hotel offers a combination of studio, one and two bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service***. Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Theme Parks also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with a fitness center, sports court and outdoor heated pool.
Located at 6940 Westwood Blvd., Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Theme Parks is centrally located near a variety of dining and shopping options and offers guests convenient access to Orlando's major theme parks and convention center, as well as Orlando International Airport.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Theme Parks participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Theme Parks or call 407-778-5888.
Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.
*SOURCE: Orlando Sentinel
**SOURCE:CVent.com
***Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.
