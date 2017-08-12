1 Hotels Announces Expansion Plans With Hotels In Three New Destinations
New Properties to Open in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Haitang Bay, Sanya (China) and Silicon Valley (CA)
"The 1 Hotels brand aims to show luxury travelers that they can live well, do good and connect with the world around them," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO Barry Sternlicht. "We are more than a brand, we're a cause. Now, more than ever, we're excited to introduce 1 Hotels in naturally luxurious destinations worldwide and continue our mission of building socially responsible hotels while protecting the world around us. "
The first international property for the group, 1 Hotel Haitang Bay will open in late 2018. 1 Hotel Haitang Bay will provide the brand with an opportunity to showcase how a resort in China's top domestic tourism market can operate in a sustainable way. The ambitious property will be the first Chinese development for the brand, developed in partnership with Sunshine Insurance Group and designed by Oval Partnership. The hotel will feature 280 guestrooms and suites, including three sky villas and feature a 1 Hotels signature organic spa, expansive fitness center, and pool. An onsite farm with be run and managed by the property, providing fresh and organic fruits and vegetables for the 15,000 square feet of signature restaurants and lounges, and more than 6,000 square feet of catering and meeting rooms.
Slated to open in Fall 2019, 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo, developed in partnership with the Questro Grupo, sits on the historic Hacienda site, directly on the only year-round swimmable beach and steps from the marina and Cabo's dining and nightlife district. With unobstructed views of the Land's End rock formation, the 115 room and 50 home property is a retreat amongst it all, with four swimming pools, organic spa and fitness facilities, two signature restaurants, a juice bar, and a stunning rooftop bar. The property will also boast more than 6,000 square feet of conference and events space and signature retail outlets. To learn more about 1 Homes Cabo visit: www.1homescabo.com
1 Hotel Sunnyvale
located in the heart of Silicon Valley and steps from Google's Mountainview campus, will open in late 2019 as the brands first West Coast outpost. This project, developed by Starwood Capital Group in partnership with SB Architects, is perfectly situated in the innovation capital of America, a destination where the brand's core values of wellness, conscious living, and commitment to sustainability will be certain to resonate with locals and travelers. The renovation project will have 332 guestrooms, more than 10,000 square feet of food and beverage space, a 9,000 square foot spa and fitness center, and 19,000 square feet of meeting space.
