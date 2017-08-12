New York, NY – 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand, announced today that it will expand its portfolio in the U.S. and internationally with three new destinations, including Haitang Bay, Sanya (China), Cabo San Lucas (Mexico) and Silicon Valley (CA). The three new projects announced today are in addition to the brand's forthcoming, highly-anticipated 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge opening in February 2017, and existing properties, 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach.

The new locations mark an exciting chapter for 1 Hotels, positioning the brand as international leaders in environmentally-responsible hospitality and innovation. As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels aims to educate and inspire consumers will of mindful, eco-conscious design, innovative programming, farm fresh food and beverage offerings, and sustainable architecture. This expansion is the beginning of a global growth plan to bring the brand and it's mission to new audiences.

"The 1 Hotels brand aims to show luxury travelers that they can live well, do good and connect with the world around them," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO Barry Sternlicht. "We are more than a brand, we're a cause. Now, more than ever, we're excited to introduce 1 Hotels in naturally luxurious destinations worldwide and continue our mission of building socially responsible hotels while protecting the world around us. "

The first international property for the group, 1 Hotel Haitang Bay will open in late 2018. 1 Hotel Haitang Bay will provide the brand with an opportunity to showcase how a resort in China's top domestic tourism market can operate in a sustainable way. The ambitious property will be the first Chinese development for the brand, developed in partnership with Sunshine Insurance Group and designed by Oval Partnership. The hotel will feature 280 guestrooms and suites, including three sky villas and feature a 1 Hotels signature organic spa, expansive fitness center, and pool. An onsite farm with be run and managed by the property, providing fresh and organic fruits and vegetables for the 15,000 square feet of signature restaurants and lounges, and more than 6,000 square feet of catering and meeting rooms.

Slated to open in Fall 2019, 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo, developed in partnership with the Questro Grupo, sits on the historic Hacienda site, directly on the only year-round swimmable beach and steps from the marina and Cabo's dining and nightlife district. With unobstructed views of the Land's End rock formation, the 115 room and 50 home property is a retreat amongst it all, with four swimming pools, organic spa and fitness facilities, two signature restaurants, a juice bar, and a stunning rooftop bar. The property will also boast more than 6,000 square feet of conference and events space and signature retail outlets. To learn more about 1 Homes Cabo visit: www.1homescabo.com

1 Hotel Sunnyvale

located in the heart of Silicon Valley and steps from Google's Mountainview campus, will open in late 2019 as the brands first West Coast outpost. This project, developed by Starwood Capital Group in partnership with SB Architects, is perfectly situated in the innovation capital of America, a destination where the brand's core values of wellness, conscious living, and commitment to sustainability will be certain to resonate with locals and travelers. The renovation project will have 332 guestrooms, more than 10,000 square feet of food and beverage space, a 9,000 square foot spa and fitness center, and 19,000 square feet of meeting space.

