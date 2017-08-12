Barcelona – Last year, Hotusa Hotels increased its portfolio by adding 444 new member establishments to its network, of which 380 are located outside of Spain. With these additions, the independent hotel consortium Grupo Hotusa reinforces the international expansion of its network and its ranking as the number one hotel consortium in the world, according to the US magazine HOTELS, and partner of reference in the offering of distribution, sales and marketing services to more than 2,700 member hotels around the world.

Just in the last trimester of the year, the company added a total of 139 establishments, of which 21 are located in Spain and the rest in first-class international destinations. The growth experienced in the final stretch of 2016 in France (20 new hotels), Germany (16), Italy (10) and Mexico (10) stands out.

On the whole in 2016, the growth experienced in countries like France, in which 106 member establishments were added, followed by Italy (31), the United States (30), Germany (28), Mexico (23), Portugal (22), Colombia (20) and the United Kingdom (11) should also be highlighted. Also of note is the growth in emerging markets like the United Arab Emirates, with 11 new additions.

By country, the distribution of new Hotusa Hotels member establishments is as follows: Argentina (4), Aruba (1), Belgium (4), Bolivia (1), Cambodia (1), Chile (12), Colombia (20), Costa Rica (6), Croatia (6), Czech Republic (3), Dominican Republic (3), Ecuador (7), France (106), Germany (28), Greece (1), Guatemala (1), Hungary (2), Indonesia (1), Italy (31), Latvia (1), Libya (1), Luxembourg (1), Mexico (23), Monaco (1), Morocco (2), Netherlands (3), Panama (5), Peru (4), Portugal (22), Qatar (1), Romania (2), Russia (4), Seychelles (1), Slovakia (1), Spain (64), Switzerland (2), Tanzania (1), Turkey (13), United Arab Emirates (11), United Kingdom (11), United States (30), Uruguay (2).

Hotusa Hotels is currently the number one independent hotel consortium in the world, with more than 2,700 member establishments in 27 European destinations, 17 countries in North and South America, 4 Asian countries and 4 African nations. The Hotusa Hotels strategy is based on a portfolio of establishments of different levels and categories located in top tourist destinations.

