Hotusa Hotels added 444 new member hotels in 2016
- France, with 106 new hotels, and Spain, with 64, are the destinations in which the world's largest independent hotel consortium according to HOTELS magazine had the largest growth. Just in the last trimester of the year,
- Hotusa Hotels added 139 hotels to its network, of which 118 are located in international destinations.
Just in the last trimester of the year, the company added a total of 139 establishments, of which 21 are located in Spain and the rest in first-class international destinations. The growth experienced in the final stretch of 2016 in France (20 new hotels), Germany (16), Italy (10) and Mexico (10) stands out.
On the whole in 2016, the growth experienced in countries like France, in which 106 member establishments were added, followed by Italy (31), the United States (30), Germany (28), Mexico (23), Portugal (22), Colombia (20) and the United Kingdom (11) should also be highlighted. Also of note is the growth in emerging markets like the United Arab Emirates, with 11 new additions.
By country, the distribution of new Hotusa Hotels member establishments is as follows: Argentina (4), Aruba (1), Belgium (4), Bolivia (1), Cambodia (1), Chile (12), Colombia (20), Costa Rica (6), Croatia (6), Czech Republic (3), Dominican Republic (3), Ecuador (7), France (106), Germany (28), Greece (1), Guatemala (1), Hungary (2), Indonesia (1), Italy (31), Latvia (1), Libya (1), Luxembourg (1), Mexico (23), Monaco (1), Morocco (2), Netherlands (3), Panama (5), Peru (4), Portugal (22), Qatar (1), Romania (2), Russia (4), Seychelles (1), Slovakia (1), Spain (64), Switzerland (2), Tanzania (1), Turkey (13), United Arab Emirates (11), United Kingdom (11), United States (30), Uruguay (2).
Hotusa Hotels is currently the number one independent hotel consortium in the world, with more than 2,700 member establishments in 27 European destinations, 17 countries in North and South America, 4 Asian countries and 4 African nations. The Hotusa Hotels strategy is based on a portfolio of establishments of different levels and categories located in top tourist destinations.
Set up in 1977 and with headquarters in Barcelona (Spain), Grupo Hotusa is a dynamic organisation composed of different companies related to the most diverse areas of the tourism sector. Aside from Eurostars Hotel Company, the organisation includes the world's biggest hotel consortium, Hotusa Hotels, with over 2,700 associated hotels worldwide; the hotel representative Keytel and the Restel reservation centre.