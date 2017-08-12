RLHC Kicks Off 2017 with Eight Hotel Openings and Three Franchise License Agreements in January
RLHC Opens Eight New Locations Across the Country, Including Hotel RL Properties in Brooklyn, NY and Omaha, NE
January property openings include two Hotel RL locations in Brooklyn Bed-Stuy, New York and Omaha, Nebraska. The signature brand of RLHC, the company has opened seven Hotel RL locations since the brand's first opening in August 2015. Other property openings include a Red Lion Inn & Suites, a Country Hearth Inn and four Americas Best Value Inn locations.
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America's Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.
