SPOKANE, Wash., (February 7, 2017) — After recording a record number of new hotels and franchise license agreements in 2016, RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) continued its strong growth in January with three signed FLAs and eight hotel openings.

"Coming off such a remarkable year, in which we executed 87 FLAs and opened 68 hotels, it is great to begin 2017 the way we left off," said EVP and President of Global Development Roger Bloss. "Our well-connected development team continues to demonstrate the advantages of franchising with RLHC, including advanced booking technologies and digital marketing programs that maximize ROI."

January property openings include two Hotel RL locations in Brooklyn Bed-Stuy, New York and Omaha, Nebraska. The signature brand of RLHC, the company has opened seven Hotel RL locations since the brand's first opening in August 2015. Other property openings include a Red Lion Inn & Suites, a Country Hearth Inn and four Americas Best Value Inn locations.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America's Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.

