Global hotel industry CEOs from Hilton, AccorHotels and Louvre Hotels Group to headline the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference 2017
Keynote speakers including Chris Nassetta, Sébastien Bazin and Pierre-Frédéric Roulot descend on Dubai to offer an international perspective on the dynamic Middle East hospitality industry
The annual knowledge and networking platform for the hotel investment community is set to welcome Chris Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton; Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, AccorHotels; and Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, Chief Executive Officer of Louvre Hotels Group, as it takes on a distinctly international theme for its 13th edition.
Speaking ahead of AHIC, Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of Bench Events and Founder of AHIC, said: "As the Middle East plays an increasingly important role in the international hospitality industry for owners and operators alike, it seemed only right to bring a global perspective to AHIC. We are delighted to welcome our keynote speakers to the conference and look forward to hearing their take on the current state of the hospitality industry and their plans to adapt to an ever-evolving marketplace."
The AHIC conference programme will open on Wednesday 26 April with a one-to-one interview with Chris Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton, live on stage hosted by Richard Dean, Presenter of The Business Breakfast on Dubai Eye.
Speaking ahead of the conference, Nassetta said: "The Middle East is a very important market for the hospitality industry, and Hilton sees tremendous growth potential here in the years ahead. I am honored to keynote AHIC this year, and I look forward to a great conference and many productive conversations with the region's key leaders."
The opening keynote will be followed by a panel session entitled Global Catalysts For Change, featuring Stefan Leser, Group Chief Executive Officer, Jumeirah Group; Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer, Emaar Hospitality Group; Steven Daines, COO New Businesses and CEO HotelServices Africa and Middle East AccorHotels; and Jean-Gabriel Pérès, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International.
This session will tackle the impact of the ongoing digital revolution, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), the advent of the sharing economy and the changing face of the consumer on today's hotel businesses. The speakers will share their insights, learnings and predictions on these so-called disruptors.
Stefan Leser, Group Chief Executive Officer, Jumeirah Group, commented: "Jumeirah Group's partnership with Bench Events was instrumental in getting The Arabian Hotel Investment Conference established and we have been proud hosts at Madinat Jumeirah since the first conference in 2004. I am a firm believer in collaboration and AHIC is a significant opportunity for industry leaders and influencers to connect, and work together, to further grow and develop the Middle East hospitality sector both regionally and internationally."
On Thursday 27 April, Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO of Louvre Hotels Group, which is owned by Shanghai-based Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Co., will present a keynote session on the growing influence of the East on the international hotel industry.
In advance of AHIC, Roulot said: "Today, we are witnessing record travel between Asia and the Middle East and Louvre Hotels Group is positioned to play a strategic role in the regional travel growth.
"Our established presence across Europe, along with the expansion in China with new build hotels such as the Campanile Shanghai, in addition to the acquisition of Indian hospitality chain Sarovar highlights our commitment. Connectivity between key Asian and Middle Eastern markets in which we are well represented, offers us a compelling and exciting challenge".
AHIC 2017 will close with a much-anticipated keynote interview with Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, AccorHotels, live from Paris via video conference.
In this session, Bazin promises to reveal insights behind the diversification of AccorHotels and his outlook for the future.
Bazin commented: "We operate in a world where change is the only constant and obviously our industry has been tremendously disrupted in the recent past years in many aspects, economy, technology, cultural, etc. Those changes bring amazing opportunities provided we are agile and dare to take risks. This is what we have been undertaking for the past three years at AccorHotels: opening one new hotel every 36 hours to expand our presence while inventing new products and services away from a hotel room to increase our market share into something different from what we are accustomed to."
The full programme for AHIC 2017 has now been launched and is available here.
AHIC 2017 will bring together more than 700 hotel owners, investors, developers, operators, consultants and experts from professional services to debate the hospitality investment climate against a backdrop of global catalysts for change and the macroeconomic environment.
The conference will feature panel sessions entitled: The MacroEconomic Outlook for Middle East Hospitality; Do You Need An International Brand?; An A-Z of Reflagging Your Hotel; The Investment Climate Warms Up to the Mid-Market; and Concepts for the GCC.
Speakers on the topic of the MacroEconomic Outlook include Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International; Amine Moukarzel, President MENA, Louvre Hotels Group; Dr Badr Al Badr, Chief Executive Officer, Dur Hospitality; and Jean-Paul Pigat, Senior Economist, Global Markets and Treasury, Emirates NBD.
Sessions specifically targeted at hospitality investors will tackle issues such as white label operations, asset management, alternative models of investment, how to exit a contract, overseas acquisitions, working with master developers and achieving ROI on F&B.
For registrations and for more information, visit: www.arabianconference.com
Contact
Frances Barton
Media Relations Director, In2 Consulting.com
Phone: +971 4 455 8500
Send Email
About Bench Events
Global event organiser Bench Events has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Market leading annual conferences include the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) in Dubai, now in its 13th year, the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) the new Asia Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference (AHTIC), The Summit in London and the Latin American Hotel & Tourism Investment Conferences (SAHIC).
Bench Events" extensive portfolio also includes the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) in Dubai and AviaDev, designed to promote the future air connectivity in Africa.
Bench Events" mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide. www.benchevents.com
About MEED
MEED is a remarkable senior management media brand, that encompasses subscription to the MEED Business Review publication and website, www.meed.com, as well as organising the MEED Quality Awards for Projects, AHIC and Innovation Live! MEED also works with clients on bespoke content, events, broadcast and digital offerings. MEED also has two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East's premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis. Established in 1957, MEED, has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. www.meed.com
Sponsors
Sponsors of AHIC 2017 are: Al Marjan Island, The Rezidor Hotel Group, Jumeirah Group, and Katara Hospitality as Platinum Sponsors; AccorHotels, Emaar Hospitality Group, Hilton, IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), Marriott International, Bahrain Economic Development Board, Club Med, Wyndham Hotel Group, Moroccan Agency For Tourism Development – SMIT, IFA Hotel Investments, Wanda Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International and Dubai Parks and Resorts as Emerald Sponsors; Action Hotels, Alkamal International, Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP, HVS, Langham Hospitality Group, Sahl Hasheesh, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, Melia Hotels International, Louvre Hotels Group, Modul University Dubai, Shaza Hotels, STR, Colliers International, HKS, Roya International, SSH, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, PwC, Ghina Real Estate, Kerzner International, Insignia Worldwide Group, Isukoshi, LXA and Pallavi Dean Interiors as Gold Sponsors.