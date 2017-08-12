DENVER, Colo./NEW YORK, N.Y., -- Principals Geoff Davis and Angelo Stambules today announced the formation of Davis Hotel Capital, a premier hotel investment banking and mortgage brokerage firm with a focus on hospitality real estate. With offices in New York and Denver, the firm specializes in raising debt and equity for hotel owners, as well as direct equity investment in hotel assets.

"During my career, I have arranged more than $6 billion of hotel capital and completed over $14 billion in total hotel industry transactions, providing the company with diverse experience and expertise. Additionally, Angelo has in-depth finance experience, having served in senior leadership positions within Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International where he oversaw direct real estate investments. Additionally, he held senior level banking positions at Capmark Finance (formerly GMAC Commercial Mortgage) and GE Capital, where he participated in sourcing, structuring, and underwriting over $10 billion of hotel loans," said Geoff Davis, senior principal and founder. "During our collective 70 years in the business, we have arranged financing across the United States and internationally for all hotel asset classes, including individual and portfolio select-service, resort, full-service, suburban and urban hotels. We will utilize our extensive backgrounds in tandem with our strategic global industry relationships to create innovative finance and capital solutions for our clients. We also have formed an investment group for direct equity investment into opportunistic hotel plays, with a focus on value-add investments."

"Funding acquisitions, re-financings and developments in this phase of the real estate cycle will be especially critical as capital becomes more selective," he added. "Much of the low hanging fruit has been picked, and completing transactions will require more complex structuring. Conversely, this often is the time when investors can strike the best deals."

DHC services include hotel real estate mortgage brokerage and investment advisory support for hotel owners and investors. The company sources debt and equity capital, as well as hotel and resort investment opportunities.

DHC offers a full suite of debt-related services, including sourcing acquisition and re-financing loans with bridge or permanent loans, forward loan commitments and construction loans. "By specializing exclusively on hotel capital markets, we have our finger on the pulse of hotel lenders, understanding which lenders are providing what kind of debt at that moment in real time," said Angelo Stambules, DHC principal. "Over the next several years, we expect the hotel lending landscape to be more volatile as lenders shift their underwriting criteria and focus. DHC is a skilled intermediary that can provide access to the right kind of capital and key decision makers to help prospective owners quickly access the funds needed to make deals in a timely manner before the opportunity slips away."

DHC's equity focus is geared towards value-add investment opportunities, including up-branding and repositioning scenarios. DHC sources equity funding for the acquisition and development of hotel and resort properties. "We can direct invest into targeted opportunities, as well as bring additional Investors to an opportunity," Davis added. "Our joint venture and preferred equity program provides direct investment into projects, providing a sponsor with the ability to round off the capital stack and be an active investor in the opportunity."

Over their careers, DHC' principals have provided creative hospitality financing solutions and the full array of refinancing, renovation and brand conversion solutions, as well as debt and equity recapitalizations, for a variety of hotel and resort assets.

