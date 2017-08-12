Hospitality Real Estate Veterans Launch Davis Hotel Capital
"Funding acquisitions, re-financings and developments in this phase of the real estate cycle will be especially critical as capital becomes more selective," he added. "Much of the low hanging fruit has been picked, and completing transactions will require more complex structuring. Conversely, this often is the time when investors can strike the best deals."
DHC services include hotel real estate mortgage brokerage and investment advisory support for hotel owners and investors. The company sources debt and equity capital, as well as hotel and resort investment opportunities.
DHC offers a full suite of debt-related services, including sourcing acquisition and re-financing loans with bridge or permanent loans, forward loan commitments and construction loans. "By specializing exclusively on hotel capital markets, we have our finger on the pulse of hotel lenders, understanding which lenders are providing what kind of debt at that moment in real time," said Angelo Stambules, DHC principal. "Over the next several years, we expect the hotel lending landscape to be more volatile as lenders shift their underwriting criteria and focus. DHC is a skilled intermediary that can provide access to the right kind of capital and key decision makers to help prospective owners quickly access the funds needed to make deals in a timely manner before the opportunity slips away."
DHC's equity focus is geared towards value-add investment opportunities, including up-branding and repositioning scenarios. DHC sources equity funding for the acquisition and development of hotel and resort properties. "We can direct invest into targeted opportunities, as well as bring additional Investors to an opportunity," Davis added. "Our joint venture and preferred equity program provides direct investment into projects, providing a sponsor with the ability to round off the capital stack and be an active investor in the opportunity."
Over their careers, DHC' principals have provided creative hospitality financing solutions and the full array of refinancing, renovation and brand conversion solutions, as well as debt and equity recapitalizations, for a variety of hotel and resort assets.
Contact
Chris Daly
media
Phone: (703) 435-6293
Send Email