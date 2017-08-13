External Article

Tourism In Brazil Closes 2016 With Positive Numbers

tourism-review.com

The Central Bank has released the percentages for expenditure and income in foreign exchange from tourism in Brazil in 2016. The data revealed that from January to December, foreign tourists spent US $6.024 billion in the country, representing a 3.08% increase in revenue in 2016 compared to 2015. The increase was largely caused by the Olympic Games held in Brazil, according to the authorities. In absolute terms, the revenue generated by Rio 2016 was US$166 million.