SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and MCLEAN, Va. – El San Juan Hotel, a landmark luxury, lifestyle and entertainment property in Puerto Rico, has joined Curio - A Collection by Hilton. As Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) rapidly-expanding global collection of distinctive upper upscale hotels, Curio caters to passionate travelers seeking local discovery and authentic experiences. Asset managed by LEÓN, MAYER & Co., who is also a co-owner of the hotel, and co-managed by IMPRINT Hospitality and Aimbridge Hospitality, the 388 guest room hotel marks the first property in Puerto Rico for Curio - A Collection by Hilton.

"With the reopening today of El San Juan Hotel, we are proud to continue our growth throughout the Caribbean by welcoming it as the first Curio Collection property in this spectacular destination," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio - A Collection by Hilton. "As a hotel that honors its proud past while offering the modern features that today's curious traveler has come to expect, the fully remodeled and upgraded property will provide guests visiting San Juan truly authentic and remarkable experiences."

Originally opened in 1958 to much fanfare and a favorite for celebrities that included Tony Bennet and Sammy Davis Jr., the oceanfront El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton property is located in the Isla Verde district of San Juan, situated on two miles of pristine beach, recently voted the top Urban Beach in the U.S. by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. With average annual temperatures of 79 degrees Fahrenheit and some of the finest beaches in the world, Puerto Rico has become a favorite destination of travelers searching for a warm weather destination with world class historical, cultural and recreational amenities.

"In the 1960's, Puerto Rico became one of the most visited destinations in the United States, with El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, being at the center of its vibrant music and entertainment scene. After a $60 million dollar restoration, we are thrilled to reopen a property that pays tribute to the history of Puerto Rico and carries on the hotel's legendary entertainment and music programming." said Stefan Huber, managing director and general manager, El San Juan Hotel. "By joining Curio - A Collection by Hilton, we are grateful to be a part of this unique collection of remarkable hotels, and to deliver authentic service and exceptional accommodations, dining and entertainment to our guests and the community."

Designed by Jeffery Beers International, one of the top hotel and restaurant designers in the world, the modern look and lavish feel of the property can be felt throughout. The front of the hotel has been completely transformed and upgraded. It also features a custom sculpture designed by acclaimed local artist, Luis Torruella. Torruella's design of the eight-foot sphere that floats in a pool of water is inspired by the close relationship that Puerto Rico and the hotel share with music, dance and nature. The expansive lobby features a hand-carved mahogany ceiling and iconic chandelier while the rooms, suites and villas use warm-toned stone, creating a relaxed - yet sophisticated - atmosphere.

Providing diverse and distinct dining experiences, El San Juan hotel features five award-winning restaurants overseen by Executive Chef Gonzalo Rivera who, prior to joining El San Juan Hotel, served as the Executive Chef at Boca Beach Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. A new restaurant will also open this spring, Caña by Juliana Gonzalez. Chef Juliana Gonzalez, a local islander born and raised in Puerto Rico, has worked in and led some of the finest restaurants in Spain and Miami for the last fifteen years, and has now returned to San Juan to open her first restaurant in the city. The restaurant represents a new wave of socially and environmentally mindful ways of eating that includes working with local farmers, fishermen and small businesses to craft an original concept that bonds Puerto Ricans with their heritage to open up an entirely new culinary scene for tourists.

In addition to its restaurants, El San Juan Hotel boasts an 11,000 square foot grand ballroom - the second largest in San Juan - four pools, six bars and the vibrant El San Juan Beach Club. Throughout the coming year, the hotel will introduce, amongst other things, new innovative programming, spacious state-of-the-art spa and fitness facilities and curated restaurant concepts in newly-designed venues.

El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit elsanjuanhotel.curiocollection.com or call 1-800-445-8667. Media may access additional information and high-resolution images for El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton at news.curio.com/elsanjuan.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 20 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in the Caribbean, with a pipeline of nearly 10 hotels throughout the region.

