Leeu Collection Expands Footprint In Europe, Acquires Historic Property In Italy
This latest acquisition echoes the vision of Analjit Singh, Leeu Collection's founder and entrepreneur of Indian origin, of creatingunrivalled escapes and offering visitors extraordinary experiences.
For Analjit, giving this project the 'Leeu touch' through redevelopment and renovation is of utmost importance. "We will remain trueto the pillars of our brand: inspiring art collections, distinct architecture and design; manicured and detailed landscaping that reflectsrespect for the environment; superlative service with attention to the smallest detail; spectacular views and an outstanding food andwine experience.
"Given the Florence hospitality and tourism boom and the improving economic backdrop rejuvenating the European hotel sector,this new development is well timed and complements our existing portfolio. The Leeu Collection team will create an unforgettableexperience in a superb setting.""The acquisition of this formidable historic property will complement Leeu Collection's ethos of extraordinary offerings around theglobe," says Carrie Wicks, CEO of Leeu Collection. "The project foresees the creation of a 5-star luxury hotel and a wide range ofadditional facilities, such as meeting and event spaces, a spa and restaurants."