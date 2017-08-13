Expanding its international hospitality portfolio further, Leeu Collection (www.leeucollection.com) has acquired its second European property, the former Collegio Alla Querce in Florence, Italy.

Located in Via della Piazzuola, just 2km north-east of the city's historic heart and 9km from Florence's international airport, thecomplex covers a total area of 13 400m2 plus 15 500m2 of park, which will be transformed into a 70-plus bedroom luxury hotel and gardens, set to open in 2021. Parts of the historic Collegio Alla Querce, which has its own chapel and theatre, were previouslyused as a boarding school and hotel.

This latest acquisition echoes the vision of Analjit Singh, Leeu Collection's founder and entrepreneur of Indian origin, of creatingunrivalled escapes and offering visitors extraordinary experiences.

For Analjit, giving this project the 'Leeu touch' through redevelopment and renovation is of utmost importance. "We will remain trueto the pillars of our brand: inspiring art collections, distinct architecture and design; manicured and detailed landscaping that reflectsrespect for the environment; superlative service with attention to the smallest detail; spectacular views and an outstanding food andwine experience.

"Given the Florence hospitality and tourism boom and the improving economic backdrop rejuvenating the European hotel sector,this new development is well timed and complements our existing portfolio. The Leeu Collection team will create an unforgettableexperience in a superb setting.""The acquisition of this formidable historic property will complement Leeu Collection's ethos of extraordinary offerings around theglobe," says Carrie Wicks, CEO of Leeu Collection. "The project foresees the creation of a 5-star luxury hotel and a wide range ofadditional facilities, such as meeting and event spaces, a spa and restaurants."