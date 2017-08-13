Hotel JAL City Nagoya Nishiki to Open in 2019
Okura Nikko Hotel’s first property in Nagoya
The 14-story Hotel JAL City Nagoya Nishiki will offer 216 guest rooms and a choice of queen or Hollywood twin beds. Rooms will average 26 square meters of floor space (ranging between 20 m2 and 28 m2) with separate shower and bathtub. The hotel will offer modern, convenient and highly functional accommodations.
Hotel JAL City Nagoya Nishiki will be a lifestyle hotel targeted at energetic travelers between their late-20s and early-40s. It will place a special emphasis on satisfying demanding needs, including with a food-and-beverage facility that flexibly offers buffet, open-kitchen and bar options all day long.
About Okura Nikko Hotel Management
Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd, operates three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts (26 member hotels emphasizing fine luxury, gracious hospitality and international culture), Nikko Hotels International (a 38-member luxury hotel brand providing facilities and services to meet a wide variety of guests' needs in urban centers and popular resort destinations worldwide) and Hotel JALCity (the spirit of Japanese hospitality is a distinguishing feature of all 11 member hotels). Founded in October 2015 to consolidate and strengthen its hotel management business, Okura Nikko Hotel Management strives to continue to be the top Japan-based hotel operating company by developing an amazing international portfolio of properties. For more information visit www.okura-nikko.com.