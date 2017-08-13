ALPHARETTA, GA. — February 8, 2017 — Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Visual One® PMS, its award-winning comprehensive property management system, has recently been expanded to include a hosted deployment option in addition to traditional on-site implementation. Key benefits of Visual One Hosted include more predictable IT costs, accelerated return on investment, increased speed and scalability, improved security and enhanced guest service.

Visual One PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of best-in-class features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. Its user-friendly screens are laid out in a logical format, with quick-feature icons and drill-down capabilities. The system also offers optional modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering, and spa management. Hotels can add any mixture of modules to create a personalized PMS and see improved guest relationship management, business performance analysis and profitability.

Visual One Hosted is also compliant with the latest industry and security standards, ensuring a level of confidence and convenience that doesn't come with most on-premise PMS offerings.

Key benefits of Visual One Hosted include:

Predictable IT costs . Hotels no longer experience unexpected spikes in IT spending. Instead, they know exactly what their IT costs will be, allowing them to plan for growth even when technology is constantly changing.

. Hotels no longer experience unexpected spikes in IT spending. Instead, they know exactly what their IT costs will be, allowing them to plan for growth even when technology is constantly changing. Accelerated ROI . With hosted deployment, properties can reduce staffing costs while getting advanced functionality faster than ever before.

. With hosted deployment, properties can reduce staffing costs while getting advanced functionality faster than ever before. Increased speed and scalability . Visual One Hosted allows hotels to scale resources faster and address guest issues quickly. Moreover, as the property's IT needs change, Agilysys can scale infrastructure accordingly.

. Visual One Hosted allows hotels to scale resources faster and address guest issues quickly. Moreover, as the property's IT needs change, Agilysys can scale infrastructure accordingly. Improved security . Hosted delivery enables properties to leverage accredited professionals to reduce the burden of IT security and compliance. Moreover, hotels obtain seamless enhancements without the downtime typically associated with upgrades.

. Hosted delivery enables properties to leverage accredited professionals to reduce the burden of IT security and compliance. Moreover, hotels obtain seamless enhancements without the downtime typically associated with upgrades. Enhanced guest service. By moving the management of PMS application infrastructure to Agilysys, properties can focus valuable resources on connecting with guests and delivering optimal experiences.

"Visual One has long been a favorite PMS in the hotel, resort and tribal gaming markets, in large part because of its flexibility," said Rehan Jaddi, senior vice president of customer support & service solutions at Agilysys. "Now, delivered as a hosted solution, Visual One continues to adapt to each hotel's unique business processes and workflows while offering simpler deployment, instant scalability, a reduced technology footprint, and the ability to upgrade capacity without business interruption. The hospitality industry is increasingly moving to hosted solutions that allow properties to reduce their upfront investments and accelerate return on investment. With Visual One Hosted, hotels can align their application hosting costs with operational revenue generation while focusing their attention on creating lasting and meaningful connections with guests."

Contact

Robert Shecterle

Director of Marketing

Phone: 770.810.6046

Send Email