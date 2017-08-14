LodgIQ, a sophisticated, machine learning-based revenue management system (RMS), is proud to announce a wide-reaching, global partnership with the renowned Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI), a global organization of sales, marketing, and revenue management professionals.

The unique partnership will encompass each HSMAI region around the world. "Being able to work with all regional heads at HSMAI and bring together a true global partnership is a sign of a great future together. We are very proud to have reached this milestone with someone as renowned as HSMAI," said Ravneet Bhandari, CEO of LodgIQ.

Beginning in 2017, LodgIQ will sponsor and/or participate in HSMAI events including the Revenue Optimization Conferences (ROC) in Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Amsterdam; the Digital Marketing Strategy Conferences in London and Bangkok; the ROCET Educational Series; among many others.

Throughout the HSMAI partnership, LodgIQ will support HSMAI to educate the global hotel community on the financially transformative nature of a highly effective revenue management. Sessions will focus on modern revenue management techniques leveraging Big Data analytics, and emerging ways for hoteliers to arrive at perfect pricing regardless the size of the property or its location. Truly global, any hotel, any place.

"Technology has leaped forward in the revenue management and hospitality space, opening up new opportunities for hoteliers," said Robert Gilbert, CEO of HSMAI. "Because of our educational mission, it's critical for us to work with future-focused, innovative start-ups such as LodgIQ. Best practices, seeing and hearing about new trends make a significant difference to every hotel's bottom line as they can prepare and leverage what is out there. We at HSMAI embrace new ways of thinking about traditional topics to ensure our members are always at the forefront of what is happening out there."

"We are honored to become an integral part of HSMAI through this far reaching partnership," said Ravneet Bhandari, CEO of LodgIQ. "Our mission is to help every single hotelier maximize revenue, and we can't wait to get to work globally and aligned at educating young professionals, students, seasoned revenue and general managers on the advances and opportunities in hospitality and revenue management technology and approaches."

To find out more about the partnership or to discuss LodgIQ's mission to provide education to hoteliers worldwide, please email Nidza Torres at nidza@lodgiq.com or call at 646-453-7699.

About HSMAI

HSMAI is a global organization of sales, marketing, and revenue management professionals representing all segments of the hospitality industry. With a strong focus on education, HSMAI has become the industry champion in identifying and communicating trends in the hospitality industry while operating as a leading voice for both hospitality and sales, marketing, and revenue management disciplines, as well as connecting its members with customers. Founded in the United States in 1927, HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprised of nearly 7,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide. The HSMAI Foundation was established in 1983 to serve as the research and educational arm of HSMAI.

HSMAI operates regionally around the globe via Regional boards of directors and staff. There are three regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, and a chapter in the UAE. Each region has geographic chapters and signature programs and services for association members. HSMAI has a Global board which is comprised of delegates from each Region.

