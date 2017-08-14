On the occasion of the worldwide launch of the touring exhibition Manolo Blahnik. The Art of Shoe in Milan, Four Seasons Hotel Milano has created a unique partnership with the iconic shoe Maestro that will allow guests to enter the remarkable creative world of Manolo Blahnik.

A highlight of this collaboration is the creation of a fashionable hotel slipper designed by Manolo Blahnik himself, exclusively for Four Season Hotel Milano as a tribute to the place he has considered his second home for more than two decades. A pair of these unique Manolo Blahnik slippers are included as a special gift for guests booking the Hotel's exclusive Manolo Blahnik Package.

"Four Seasons in Milan is like a home from home to me. I have been coming here since the beginning and I can't wait to visit and wear the slippers myself!" said Blahnik.

This elegant limited edition collector's item, made in Milan, is a deep blue velvet and satin slipper with golden embroidered motifs. Classy and cosy, the design combines the inimitable touch of Manolo Blahnik with a great sense of comfort, perfect to wear in one of the Hotel's comfortable suites after a busy shopping day in Milan.

As part of this exclusive collaboration, guests at Four Seasons Hotel Milano will also benefit from a privileged access to the nearby exhibition dedicated to Manolo Blahnik taking place at Palazzo Morando until April 9, 2017. This intimate retrospective shines a light on the artist's impressive career through a hand-selected display of Blahnik's favourite 200 shoes from the early 1970s to modern day. The creative selection also includes the collection of Marie Antoinette shoes that Blahnik created for Sofia Coppola's film Marie Antoinette, and 80 original drawings.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Manolo Blahnik is one of the world's most influential footwear designers. His shoes have spellbound an international set of adoring and loyal devotees across the globe. Blahnik is a craftsman; to this day he makes a trip to the factories in Milan every season for a few weeks to personally bring to life every collection, always staying at Four Seasons Hotel Milano.

All the shoes he develops are based on his sketches, which get translated into prototypes at the factories. The exquisitely shaped lasts and heels he creates for his shoes are still perfected with his very own hands. The lines and silhouette of his distinctive signature remain instantly recognisable as unique, inimitable exercises in precision and exquisite workmanship. "Shoes," he says, "help transform a woman."

The Manolo Blahnik Package at Four Seasons Hotel Milano includes:

Daily accommodation with continental breakfast

1 pair of signature Manolo Blahnik slippers

Complimentary access at the exhibition Manolo Blahnik,The Art of Shoes at the Palazzo Morando

at the Palazzo Morando Glam Aromatic Foot Ritual for two at the Spa, including a foot bath scrub and a massage

This package is valid until April 9, 2017, based on availability, starting from EUR 830 per night based on double occupancy in a Superior Room.

