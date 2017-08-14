The Caesar Hotel London is Honoured by Worldhotels
Awarded As Best Experience Creator
"The Caesar family is incredibly honoured to have received this award. It is a reflection of the customer driven focus we aim for by having a happy and motivated workforce. The implementation of the Worldhotels WHY programme has only compounded our core beliefs and given us the drive to succeed further", said Lee Melville, General Manager of The Caesar Hotel.
The Experience Creator Award was created by Worldhotels to honour the work of remarkable hotels who deliver fantastic experiences to their guests. The award is traditionally presented at the Worldhotels' Annual Conference, an annual event held by the hotel group for its hotel members.
The Caesar Hotel is a chic hotel located on a quiet residential street in the heart of Bayswater in London, just a few minutes' walk from Paddington, Queensway, Lancaster Gate Stations and Kensington Gardens. Situated in a recently revamped Victorian building, The Caesar Hotel suffuses modern design and Old London elegance.
