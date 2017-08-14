Frankfurt – Worldhotels has awarded The Caesar Hotel with its Experience Creator Award. Thomas Griffiths, Executive Vice President the Americas, and Christina Spykerman, Regional Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia Pacific, presented the award at the Worldhotels' Annual Conference in Moscow, Russia.

In his speech, Griffiths praised the hotels' excellent services. He said: "The Caesar Hotel creates a family feel within the workforce. This feeling is transmitted to their guests to make them feel like they never left home." Spykerman added: "The Caesar Hotel has implemented their why, their reason of being, into its culture and reviews it every six months to ensure that their core values stay alive. This journey has led to many great reviews on Trip Advisor and drove them to win the International WOW Awards."

"The Caesar family is incredibly honoured to have received this award. It is a reflection of the customer driven focus we aim for by having a happy and motivated workforce. The implementation of the Worldhotels WHY programme has only compounded our core beliefs and given us the drive to succeed further", said Lee Melville, General Manager of The Caesar Hotel.

The Experience Creator Award was created by Worldhotels to honour the work of remarkable hotels who deliver fantastic experiences to their guests. The award is traditionally presented at the Worldhotels' Annual Conference, an annual event held by the hotel group for its hotel members.

The Caesar Hotel is a chic hotel located on a quiet residential street in the heart of Bayswater in London, just a few minutes' walk from Paddington, Queensway, Lancaster Gate Stations and Kensington Gardens. Situated in a recently revamped Victorian building, The Caesar Hotel suffuses modern design and Old London elegance.

Contact

Sophie Neubauer

Manager PR and Communications - WorldhotelS

Phone: +49 (0) 69 660 56 – 252

Send Email