New York, NY – Domaine de Manville has been accepted into Virtuoso®'s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprised of more than 1,700 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Andrew Spearman, General Manager of Domaine de Manville, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities to the network's more than 15,200 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies sell more than (U.S.) $21.2 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

"We are thrilled to become a preferred partner of Virtuoso and look forward to working with their network of advisors to create bespoke Provencal experiences that their clients will never forget," said Spearman.

Domaine de Manville joins Virtuoso's collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, secure Virtuoso clients superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel's largest worldwide gathering.

Domaine de Manville's acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world's leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. The endorsement from these top agencies and the esteemed affiliation with the finest travel providers result in an average annual sales increase of 15-40 percent in Virtuoso-generated revenue for preferred suppliers.

Located in the heart of Provence, Domaine de Manville is the passion project of a local couple who enlisted heritage architects to carefully restore the former farming estate. The 250-acre property includes an eco-friendly, 18-hole golf course and is surrounded by 12 wine estates and mills producing olive oil with the Vallée des Baux de Provence AOC designation.

For more information about Domaine de Manville, call +33 (0)4 90 54 40 20 or visit domainedemanville.fr/en/.

About Domaine de Manville

Domaine de Manville is a 250-acre estate in the regional Alpilles Park – overlooked by the medieval village of Les Baux. It is within an hour's drive of St. Remy, Avignon, Arles, and the Camargue, the largest river delta in Western Europe and UNESCO World Heritage Site. A former farming estate, the property was carefully restored by heritage architects and today includes 30 rooms and nine villas; an eco-friendly, 18-hole golf course; hiking trails; spa; and kid's club complete with gypsy caravans.

Contact

Misty Ewing Belles

Director, Global Public Relations - Virtuoso

Phone: 202.553.8817

Send Email