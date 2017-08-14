MCLEAN, Va. – As the saying goes: Everything is Bigger in Texas. And that includes the growing presence of two of Hilton's world-class brands. Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton announced three new properties opening in the burgeoning Dallas-Fort Worth market within the first few weeks of 2017. The three hotels – Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Arlington South, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas/Richardson andHampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Central Expy North Park Area– offer business and leisure travelers a wider range of options in the upscale (Hilton Garden Inn) and upper mid-priced (Hampton by Hilton) market segments.

These openings come at an opportune time for Hilton, as the North Texas region is experiencing a growing number of corporate relocations that are further fueling local economies and the regional business climate. Indeed, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area now hosts more than 10,000 company headquarters, the largest concentration in the U.S. [1], and its rich and diverse entertainment, dining and sports scenes also attract millions of visitors.

"This influx of companies, jobs and people to Texas in general has contributed to a vibrant scene for the travel and tourism industry," says Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. "This has created an opportunity for two of our most popular and well-known, global brands – Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton – to capitalize on this trend with these comfortable, amenities-rich yet accessible new hotels."

These latest openings strike the perfect balance between work and play so guests don't have to change their daily routine, whether that's enjoying the most important meal of the day, working out or keeping up with business. The locations also help guests maximize their downtime to pursue their interests, like taking in the local art scene, checking out the food and restaurants on offer, or cheering on the home team while in town.

The New Hotels:

Where sports and entertainment are #1, Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Arlington South:

Conveniently located in the region's sports and entertainment hub, just minutes away from major attractions.

Spacious guest rooms and suites each with ergonomic desk chairs, an in-room "hospitality center," and Keurig coffee maker.

On-site dining options, including The Garden Grille & Bar for cooked-to-order meals to start and end the day, and the Pavilion Pantry for on-the-go guests.

State-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor patio area with fire pit and relaxing waterfall and pool.

Complimentary Wi-Fi, flexible meeting space for up to 350 people and a 24-hour business center with Print Spots™ remote printing.

Work meets play at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas/Richardsonlocated in the suburb of Richardson:

Conveniently located in the heart of Dallas' business hub near major corporate HQs.

Complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour business center with perks including audio/visual equipment rental, printing services, and large meeting spaces to accommodate up to 60 people.

An outdoor pool gives guests a fun, leisure option.

Close to all the Dallas fun, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Central Expy North Park Area, opens Feb. 10 at 10370 North Central Expressway in Dallas:

Located minutes near Downtown Dallas, restaurants, nightlife, Galleria Dallas, the American Airlines Center, museums and historic attractions, hotel guests can take advantage for a free shuttle to help get around town.

Spacious suites with separate living area, wet bar and sofa bed.

Local photography and art showcased in the lobby highlight the thriving Dallas arts and culture scene.

Large, heated indoor pool completes a relaxing stay.

Both Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand's signature On the House® hot breakfast and On the Run™ breakfast bags for those on-the-go, clean and fresh Hampton bed®, free Wi-Fi in every room, and fitness centers.

These three new North Texas properties are part of a rapid pace of openings for Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton in 2017. Since the beginning of the year, each brand has added these other new hotels to its portfolio:

Hilton Garden Inn

Hampton Inn & Suites

Each Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.

