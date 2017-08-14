Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton Go Big in Texas to Kick Off 2017
Hilton’s fast-growing focused service brands leverage corporate and travel trends in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with three new hotel openings
"This influx of companies, jobs and people to Texas in general has contributed to a vibrant scene for the travel and tourism industry," says Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. "This has created an opportunity for two of our most popular and well-known, global brands – Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton – to capitalize on this trend with these comfortable, amenities-rich yet accessible new hotels."
These latest openings strike the perfect balance between work and play so guests don't have to change their daily routine, whether that's enjoying the most important meal of the day, working out or keeping up with business. The locations also help guests maximize their downtime to pursue their interests, like taking in the local art scene, checking out the food and restaurants on offer, or cheering on the home team while in town.
The New Hotels:
Where sports and entertainment are #1, Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Arlington South:
- Conveniently located in the region's sports and entertainment hub, just minutes away from major attractions.
- Spacious guest rooms and suites each with ergonomic desk chairs, an in-room "hospitality center," and Keurig coffee maker.
- On-site dining options, including The Garden Grille & Bar for cooked-to-order meals to start and end the day, and the Pavilion Pantry for on-the-go guests.
- State-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor patio area with fire pit and relaxing waterfall and pool.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi, flexible meeting space for up to 350 people and a 24-hour business center with Print Spots™ remote printing.
Work meets play at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas/Richardsonlocated in the suburb of Richardson:
- Conveniently located in the heart of Dallas' business hub near major corporate HQs.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour business center with perks including audio/visual equipment rental, printing services, and large meeting spaces to accommodate up to 60 people.
- An outdoor pool gives guests a fun, leisure option.
Close to all the Dallas fun, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Central Expy North Park Area, opens Feb. 10 at 10370 North Central Expressway in Dallas:
- Located minutes near Downtown Dallas, restaurants, nightlife, Galleria Dallas, the American Airlines Center, museums and historic attractions, hotel guests can take advantage for a free shuttle to help get around town.
- Spacious suites with separate living area, wet bar and sofa bed.
- Local photography and art showcased in the lobby highlight the thriving Dallas arts and culture scene.
- Large, heated indoor pool completes a relaxing stay.
Both Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand's signature On the House® hot breakfast and On the Run™ breakfast bags for those on-the-go, clean and fresh Hampton bed®, free Wi-Fi in every room, and fitness centers.
