ADDISON, Texas and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison. Offering 132 suites, the hotel is designed for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience. The opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison strengthens the brand's growing presence in the market and reinforces the continued occupancy growth the area has experienced, which increased 2.7 percent year-over-year*.

"We are excited to welcome guests to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area and to offer them a hotel stay that not only provides the convenience and value they seek, but the flexibility to fit their lifestyle," said Adrian Sugars, general manager. "Home2 Suites by Hilton is the ideal home for overnight and extended-stay travelers."

Located at 4875 Belt Line Road, Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison is located near the Dallas North Tollway, providing easy access to Galleria Dallas, the Village on the Parkway, metro-Dallas airports and is within walking distance to dozens of restaurants.

Owned by Shinn-Addison Hospitality, Ltd. and managed by Magnolia Lodging, Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison offers all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential menu combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and barbeque grill area. The hotel is 100 percent nonsmoking with multiple eco-friendly amenities. Most Home2 Suites properties are pet-friendly.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison or call 972-980-4816.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*SOURCE:Visit Dallas

