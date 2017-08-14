Home2 Suites by Hilton Expands Presence in the Dallas Area
Award-Winning Hotel Concept Brings 132 Suites to Addison
Located at 4875 Belt Line Road, Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison is located near the Dallas North Tollway, providing easy access to Galleria Dallas, the Village on the Parkway, metro-Dallas airports and is within walking distance to dozens of restaurants.
Owned by Shinn-Addison Hospitality, Ltd. and managed by Magnolia Lodging, Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison offers all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential menu combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and barbeque grill area. The hotel is 100 percent nonsmoking with multiple eco-friendly amenities. Most Home2 Suites properties are pet-friendly.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Addison or call 972-980-4816.
Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.
*SOURCE:Visit Dallas
Contact
Kristen Wells
Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 703 883 5826
Send Email
